Queensbridge Houses Celebrates Year Without Gun Violence

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Queensbridge Houses – the nation’s largest public housing development – has, for the first time in over a decade, gone an entire year without a single shooting and, in acknowledgement, community leaders joined forces last week to celebrate 365 days of peace.

Among those who turned out for the celebration were the 696 Build Queensbridge Crisis Management Team, the Jacob Riis Settlement House, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and state Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Ridgewood).

“It took concerted efforts from many people and organizations to reach this victory,” Van Bramer said. “Today’s Queensbridge is a far cry from years past, when residents complained of regular shootings and violence. I look forward to working with all of our community partners to extend the 365 days of peace for days, months, and years to come.”

The ceremony, which took place at the Jacob Riis Settlement House in Long Island City, rewarded members of the 696 Build Queensbridge Crisis Management Team for their contributions to the community. Those honorees include: Founding Director K. Bain, Violence Interrupter Supervisor Taylonn Murphy, Outreach Worker Supervisor Shyism Bryant, Outreach Worker Tiffani Alston, Outreach Worker Emmanuel Malik Cambell, and Violence Interrupter Marquis Black. Executive Director of the Jacob Riis Settlement House Christopher Hanway was also an honoree.

“It was an honor to participate in this wonderful ceremony to commemorate a one-year anniversary of peace in Queensbridge Houses” Nolan said.

A spokeswoman for Van Bramer said some of the contributing factors of Queensbridge Houses’ zero gun violence result are the investments in arts and after school programs at the Jacob Riis Center and nearby schools; better security features in the development, which includes lighting and security cameras; community engagement from PSA 9 and the 114th Precint; and the Cure Violence program, which aims to prevent people at-risk of committing violence from doing so.

