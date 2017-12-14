Queens World Film Festival Launches Fundraiser

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

In an effort to ensure that Queens youths continue to receive free and low-cost film programs, Don and Katha Cato, stewards of the Queens World Film Festival, have launched a fundraiser.

Following the annual Queens World Film Festival in March, the Catos provide a variety of free and low-cost media experiences—such as encore screenings in Queens parks, schoolyards, community-based organizations and youth and senior centers—throughout the year. In addition, they provide a Young Filmmakers Program, which is free to some schools with sponsorship and fundraising, and Animation Stations, which helps students and families learn to make animated short films with their smart phones.

Now, the duo wants to expand its program to the rest of the city and they are hoping to draw small donations via a fundraiser as a method of maintaining their enrichment programs.

“These programs do more than just teach children about film, they help with problem solving skills, critical thinking, leadership skills and developing the youth voice,” Katha Cato told the Queens Tribune.

Cato noted that Queens is known as the “world’s borough” and that—through the program—she sees immigrant children, many of whom struggle with English, create their own stories to share with the community.

“It’s a way of bringing the community back together,” said Cato. “To see children and people of all backgrounds gathering at the park or at our events to watch these films, it’s what we need. Getting together and feeling people move beyond the things that separate us, it’s amazing.”

The eighth annual Queens World Film Festival is expected to take place from March 15 to March 25 at the Museum of Moving Image and Kaufman Astoria Studios. For the first time this upcoming year, the festival will run an additional six days and kick off with an evening of films created by children from the Young Filmmakers Program.

“I want for parents to see that if [their] child wants to be an artist, it’s OK,” said Cato. “There is an audience and a support system here in Queens.”

Cato said that Queens children should be inspired and encouraged to exercise their talents, considering that two of the city’s largest film studios are located in the borough.

“We are trying to make sure that these children are able to contribute to this revolution in the film industry,” said Cato. “We’re creating the next generation of filmmakers.”

Cato encourages those interested in making a donation to visit Don and Katha Cato’s Flip Cause page or click the red “donate” button at the top of the Queens World Film Festival’s homepage. She noted that donations would ensure that more of the borough’s youths are able to learn filmmaking skills and express themselves.

“Personally, working with these children and bringing their ideas to light has completely kept me alive,” said Cato, who is battling cancer. “Being able to walk into the classrooms and see so many beautiful faces eager to get to work, no shoulder shrugging, no attitudes, just grabbing their equipment and getting to work, is incredible. I look forward to the opportunity to walk into MOMI on opening night and welcome the world to Queens.”

Cato said that she frequently receives emails from filmmakers across the globe—from such countries as Croatia, Columbia, Iran, Turkey, Greece and France—who inquire about the festival. She added that it excites her to imagine Queens’ youths being able to network with filmmakers from other nations.

