Queens Woman Found Dead In Jamaica

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The body of a 26-year-old Bayside woman was discovered in Jamaica last weekend.

According to reports, Desiree Gibbon—an aspiring model, actress and filmmaker—traveled to Jamaica on Oct. 20 on a three-month visa, with the hopes of finding work to help pay for film school in Europe.

On Sunday, residents of the northwestern town of Anchovy, approximately four miles from Montego Bay, discovered Gibbon’s dead body. The Queens woman had been brutally beaten with her throat slashed on the side of the road.

Since she was discovered with no purse, identification, phone or money, her mother, Andrea Gibbon, told PIX11 that she believed her daughter might have known her killer as she would not have left without her personally belongings otherwise.

“She didn’t venture out on her own,” Andrea Gibbon told PIX11. “It was somebody she trusted.”

Gibbon’s body was identified by a resort owned by her grandmother in Montego Bay after Jamaican authorities visited various resorts with a photo of Gibbon.

Gibbon’s aunt, Peggy Brunner, created a GoFundMe page with a $30,000 goal to bring her niece’s body back. So far, she has raised $22,731.

“I am completely heartbroken and still can’t believe anyone would do this to you,” Bianca Pappas, a friend of the victim, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We will find justice for you and keep your beautiful spirit alive. You have given me the best memories and I thank God I had a friend like you—loyal, loving and the funniest girl around.”

Melanie De Lucia, another friend, also commented on the page.

“I miss you so much and just wished we could’ve spent more time together having fun and living care free like we always did,” wrote De Lucia. “You were always an angel. Love you forever, beautiful. Prayers to you and your family.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.