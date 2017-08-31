Queens Tribune’s Second Round Of Candidate Endorsements

This week, the Queens Tribune is announcing its endorsements for three more City Council primary races.
District 20
During his eight years as councilman, Peter Koo has proven to be a representative for all of the people in his district. His access and availability to be there when his community needs him proves that he cares and is attentive to his district. Peter Koo is a quiet but effective and respected member of the council. His wide support from the governor to almost every elected official in Queens demonstrates his ability to garner support for his district.
Alison Tan should have waited four more years to run a clean campaign that could have been more positive and uplifting.
The issues and needs of this community are important and diverse, so negativity only distracts from them. It requires unity—not division—to adequately carry out the duties of this office. Peter Koo has stood well above the negative fray and his seniority in the City Council better serves his constituents. For this reason, we wholeheartedly endorse his reelection for another four years.
District 21
In the 21st District, there’s no lack of experience between the two candidates—Assemblyman Francisco Moya and former councilman and state Sen. Hiram Monserrate. However, some of the top issues in this race are credibility and integrity and only one candidate—Moya—has proven to hold these qualities during his time in office.
Moya has had a wealth of experience during his time representing Queens in Albany. The Queens Tribune endorses him to succeed Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, who is not seeking another term.
District 30
Elizabeth Crowley has faced a barrage of negative campaigning by her opponent and has stood tall. The race in the 30th District has been brutal and it may turn off some voters. Yet, the clearest choice by far is Elizabeth Crowley. Her seniority and the ability to work well with her colleagues and the various constituencies in her district demonstrate her leadership as a representative for all the people in her community.
Bob Holden has a history as a divisive force in this district. His failure to work across the board with all aspects of civic and government institutions will not serve his constituents well in the council. The community needs a conciliator, not a bully—someone whose temperament lends itself in these times to bringing everyone together. Elizabeth Crowley deserves another term and your vote to continue in the City Council. The Queens Tribune endorses Councilwoman Crowley.