Queens Tribune To Host Citywide Debate On Aug. 22

The Queens Tribune and PRESS of Southeast Queens will host a citywide debate on Aug. 22 at St. John’s University’s Little Theater.

There will be free parking for the event. Attendees should enter through Gate 4, located at Union Turnpike and 175th Street.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will kick off at 7 p.m. Visitors will be able to submit questions to the candidates.

So far, the following candidates have indicated that they will attend:

Nicole Malliotakis (Republican candidate for mayor), Bo Dietl (Independent candidate for mayor), Letitia James (public advocate), J.C. Polanco (Republican candidate for public advocate), Scott Stringer (comptroller), Michel Faulkner (Republican candidate for comptroller), Melinda Katz (Queens borough president) and William Kregler (Republican candidate for Queens borough president).

For more information, email queenstribune@gmail.com.