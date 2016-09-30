Queens Tribune Honors Hispanic/Latino Community Leaders

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ | Photo Gallery

Staff Writer

Last night, in honor of both Hispanic Heritage Month and the number of successful Hispanic leaders who serve and help to shape our community for the better, the Queens Tribune hosted a Champions For Change & Leadership Awards at Queens College, where they celebrated and promoted the values of growth, success, service and endurance.

“We have to recognize the fastest and the largest growing community in Queens County, and that is the Latino community,” said Publisher of the Queens Tribune, Michael Nussbaum. “This is the community that people see, people hear and people taste. But they now have to become part of the other fabric, by telling a story that reaches beyond their communities.”

The recipients were the President of Queens College Felix Matos, former President of the Queens County Women’s Bar Association Lourdes Ventura, the Thalia Spanish Theatre, President of the Latin American Cultural Center Nayibe Berger, President of the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Astoria Bank Director of Retail Banking Mayra DiRico, and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, all of whom received their awards, told their story and acknowledged their love for their heritage.

Also in attendance were elected officials such as Councilman Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Councilman Barry Grodenchik (District 23), family and friends of the recipients that helped them get to where they are today and Borough President Melinda Katz.

“We are honoring folks that make sure that Hispanic heritage does justice every year; Folks that have committed their lives to this borough and committed their lives to the future of New York City, some of whom have come from other countries and put their faith right where we are sitting here,” said Katz. “These are people who sacrificed and saved to make sure that whatever future, culture and parents’ traditions that they had, were taught right here in the borough of Queens. And that’s amazing. That is what our borough is about.”

