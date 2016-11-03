Queens Tribune Endorsements

Share 1

For President of the United State we endorse Hillary Clinton

For U.S. Senator we endorse Sen. Chuck Schumer

For the 3rd Congressional District we endorse former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi

For the 5th Congressional District we endorse U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks

For the 6th Congressional District we endorse U.S. Rep. Grace Meng

For the 12th Congressional District we endorse U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney

For the 14th Congressional District we endorse U.S. Rep Joe Crowley

For the 11th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Tony Avella

For the 12th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Michael Gianaris

For the 13th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Jose Peralta

For the 15th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Joe Addabbo

For the 16th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Toby Stavisky

For Assembly District 23 we endorse Democratic District Leader Stacy Pheffer-Amato

For Assembly District 24 we endorse Assemblyman David Weprin

For the 25th Assembly District we endorse Assemblywoman Nily Rozic

For Assembly District 30 we endorse Attorney Brian Barnwell