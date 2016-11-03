Queens Tribune Endorsements

For President of the United State we endorse Hillary Clinton
For U.S. Senator we endorse Sen. Chuck Schumer
For the 3rd Congressional District we endorse former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi
For the 5th Congressional District we endorse U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks
For the 6th Congressional District we endorse U.S. Rep. Grace Meng
For the 12th Congressional District we endorse U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney
For the 14th Congressional District we endorse U.S. Rep Joe Crowley
For the 11th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Tony Avella
For the 12th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Michael Gianaris
For the 13th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Jose Peralta
For the 15th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Joe Addabbo
For the 16th Senate District we endorse state Sen. Toby Stavisky
For Assembly District 23 we endorse Democratic District Leader Stacy Pheffer-Amato
For Assembly District 24 we endorse Assemblyman David Weprin
For the 25th Assembly District we endorse Assemblywoman Nily Rozic
For Assembly District 30 we endorse Attorney Brian Barnwell