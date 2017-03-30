Queens Tribune Celebrates the World’s Borough

Share 1

Often referred to as the “world’s borough,” Queens is the most diverse county in the world. And it is a borough of immigrants.

Of the three million immigrants living in New York City, a total of 1.06 million of them live in Queens, making it the borough with the largest population of New Americans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Approximately 138 languages are spoken in the borough.

For the 47th anniversary of the Queens Tribune, we are celebrating Queens as a borough of immigrants, exploring what it means to be an immigrant in Queens in 2017, especially in the era of President Donald Trump, whose recent executive orders have targeted undocumented immigrants.

Our special section also includes stories on immigrants’ roles in the economy, how schools and law enforcement would handle stricter immigration laws should they be enacted, opinion pieces from elected officials representing the borough, personal stories from Queens immigrants and important information on services offered for immigrants.

We hope you enjoy the Tribune’s 47th anniversary edition and we look forward to covering the borough’s neighborhoods for another 47 years— and more!