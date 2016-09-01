Queens’ Streetcar of the Future

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Projected to feed the much public-transportation-starved borough of Queens is the BQX, the Brooklyn-Queens Connector, New York City’s plan for a new state-of-the-art streetcar system that will link neighborhoods along a 16-mile route from Astoria to Sunset Park. This new rail system will be the first in New York City since the subway began in 1904.

“New Yorkers in 2016, more and more, are voting with their feet,” said Ya-Ting Liu, executive director of Friends of the Brooklyn Queens Connector. “We are beginning our day, ending our day, having not set foot in Manhattan and there is already an existing desire and existing travel pattern when you look at the clusters of economic development, the cultural activity and the recreational activity along the corridor of the Queens/Brooklyn waterfront. Unfortunately for the 8.5 million New Yorkers, we are relying though on a transportation infrastructure system that was created over 100 years ago, which was designed to be very Manhattan centric and it’s about east-west and about the notion that everybody worked the nine-to-five job in a Manhattan central business district and you commuted in. That’s not the case anymore.”

The streetcar will run along the East River waterfront in Brooklyn and Queens, stopping every half mile and connecting up to 10 ferry landings, 30 different bus routes, 15 different subway lines, 116 Citi Bike Stations and six Long Island Rail Road lines, 24 hours a day, every five minutes.

For an average Astoria-to-Williamsburg commuter it takes approximately 61 minutes in travel time. However, with the BQX it will take that commuter only 26 minutes, resulting in 35 minutes of saved travel time. For an average Long Island City-to-DUMBO commuter it takes approximately 48 minutes in travel time. However, with the BQX it will take 33 minutes, resulting in 15 minutes of saved travel time.

Liu said, “Intra-borough travel is happening more and more. When you look at the millennial age group and where they want to be and where people want to work and live close to, that’s already happening along the Queens/Brooklyn waterfront, but we only have the much underdog G train between the two boroughs. For us we see the BQX as a really innovative solution that’s going to connect the 400,000 people that already live along this corridor, the 300,000 people who currently work on this corridor and it’s a corridor that’s just going to boom over time.”

Due to its connections with other Metropolitan Transit Authority systems, the streetcar will be integrated, running on the same fare system as the MTA and allowing free transfers and use of the MTA’s weekly and monthly cards.

The BQX was anticipated to cost approximately $2.5 billion to construct. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is one of the lead sponsors, funded the proposal the $2.5 billion.

Considering that the Friends group is an independent nonprofit, 501c3 organization, the BQX will not require city funding and won’t compete with other MTA projects.

“We model ourselves after the Friends of the Highline so our mission is to really do the public education, awareness-building and ultimately to build support of the Brooklyn/Queens connector,” said Liu.

The streetcar, which is projected to serve more than 15 million annual riders by 2035, will undergo the Uniform Land Use Review Process (ULURP). If it successfully fulfills all requirements and if all the stakeholders work together, the BQX will break ground by 2019.

According to Friends of the Brooklyn/Queens Connector, it is expecting “a robust debate and thoughtful discussion throughout the public review process and believe it will continue to be widely supported by a variety of stakeholders.”

The purpose for creating a streetcar, rather than another bus system, is to move 50,000 projected daily riders along the corridor in an efficient route due to right-of-way and traffic priority.

The BQX will not only be efficient but will also be emissions-free, running on tracks flush with the existing roadway. The streetcar will not run on overhead catenary wires or underground power sources, making it resilient against major weather and floor events.

Although Friends of the Brooklyn Queens Connector hasn’t provided an official presentation on the BQX to the community boards that will be affected, Florence Koulouris, district manager of community board 1 said that she understands Queens’ need for public transportation so she is interested in finding out more about this proposal.

“Eastern Queens is in dire need of transportation,” said Koulouris. “We need better bus systems. This [the BQX] works because it’s along the corridor of the neighborhood. Our residents can’t go to Brooklyn without expecting it to be an hour-and-a-half commute.”

Some of the things Koulouris mentioned that she’d like to learn more about is how the BQX would affect the structure, parking and bikers; what would happen if a natural disaster such as Hurricane Sandy were to occur; and more.

The BQX proposal, much like the reactivation of the Rockaway rail line and Elizabeth Crowley’s Light Rail proposals, is focused on increasing public transportation in New York City, whose population continues to grow, with transportation slowly lagging behind.

