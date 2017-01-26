Queens’ Silver Lining: Senior Centers

Life really can start at 60. With more than 50 senior centers located in Queens, it is easier than ever for one’s golden years to be full of exciting activities, from biking and jogging to everything in between.
Just under one-third of city residents over 60 reside in Queens, and the majority of those are not bound by mobility or self-care limitations, according to the 2010 census. Moreover, several studies also show that seniors today are healthier and more active than in the past. Many are playing tennis and pool instead of just pinochle and cribbage.
For seniors who need help, centers provide a wide variety of services, such as arranging transportation and meals for homebound residents. Some even offer assistance with legal issues and taxes.
More information can be found at the city’s Department of Aging Web site, nyc.gov/html/dfta, or by calling 311. You can also email the Dept. of Aging by visiting
http://www.nyc.gov/html/dfta/html/contact/contact.shtml. The Queens Tribune has compiled a directory of senior centers in the borough, listed below.
COMMUNITY BOARD 1
CCNS Dellamonica Senior Center
23-56 Broadway, Astoria
(718) 626-1500
HANAC Archbishop
Iakovos Senior Center
32-06 21st St., Astoria
(718) 777-5505
HANAC Ravenswood Senior Center
34-35A 12th St., Astoria
(718) 786-1550
JVL-Dimotsis-Vallone Senior Center
27-40 Hoyt Ave. South, Astoria
(718) 626-3035
Queensbridge-Riis Senior Center
10-25 41st Ave., LIC
(718) 937-1093
Raices Astoria Senior Center
21-21 30th Dr., LIC
(718) 726-9642
Woodside Senior Center
50-37 Newtown Rd.,
Bldg. #19, Woodside
(718) 932-6916
COMMUNITY BOARD 2
Sunnyside Community Services
43-31 39th St., LIC
(718) 784-6173
COMMUNITY BOARD 3
CCNS Catherine Sheridan Senior Citizens Center
35-24 83rd St.,
Jackson Heights
(718) 458-4600
Elmcor Senior Center
98-01 Astoria Blvd.,
East Elmhurst
(718) 457-9757
Queens Center For Gay Seniors
74-09 37th Ave., Suite 409, Jackson Heights
(718) 533-6459
COMMUNITY BOARD 4
Corona Senior Center
108-74 Roosevelt Ave., Corona
(718) 639-2000
The Elmcor Senior Center in East Elmhurst
9819 Astoria Blvd.,
East Elmhurst
(718) 457-9757
Elmcor-Lefrak Senior Citizens Center
98-16 55th Ave., Corona
(718) 271-1222
Elmhurst-Jackson Heights Senior Center
75-01 Broadway,
3rd Floor, Elmhurst
(718) 478-7171
Florence E. Smith Senior Services
102-19 34th Ave.,
Flushing
(718) 899-0553
Korean American Senior Center of Corona
37-06 111th St., Corona
(718) 651-9220
Newtown Senior Center
83-20 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst
(718) 335-7272
Raices Corona Senior Center
107-24 Corona Ave., Corona
(718) 458-7259
COMMUNITY BOARD 5
Middle Village Older Adult Center
69-10 75th St.,
Middle Village
(718) 894-3441
Peter Cardella Senior Center
68-52 Fresh Pond Road, Ridgewood
(718) 497-2908
Ridgewood Older Adult Center
59-14 70th Ave.,
Ridgewood
(718) 456-2000
Selfhelp Maspeth Senior Center
69-61 Grand Ave., Maspeth
(718) 429-3636
COMMUNITY BOARD 6
Central Queens Y – Adult Wellness Program
67-09 108th St.,
Forest Hills
(718) 268-5011
Forest Hills Community House Senior Center
108-25 62nd Drive,
Forest Hills
(718) 592-5757
Rego Park Senior Center
93-29 Queens Blvd., Rego Park
(718) 896-8751
Selfhelp Austin Street Senior Center
106-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills
(718) 520-8197
Young Israel Forest Hills Senior League
68-07 Burns St.,
Forest Hills
(718) 520-2305
COMMUNITY BOARD 7
CPC Queens Nan Shan Senior Center
136-18 39th Ave.,
Sixth Floor, Flushing
(718) 358-3030
HANAC Angelo Petromelis Senior Center
13-28 123rd St.,
College Point
(718) 961-0344
Korean American Senior Center
42-15 166 St., Flushing
(718) 886-8203
North Flushing Senior Center
29-09 137th St.,
Flushing
(718) 358-9193
Selfhelp Benjamin Rosenthal Senior Center
45-25 Kissena Blvd., Flushing
(718) 886-5777
Selfhelp Latimer Gardens Senior Center
34-30 137th St.,
Flushing
(718) 961-3660
COMMUNITY BOARD 8
CCNS Hillcrest Senior Center
168-01B Hillside Ave., Jamaica
(718) 297-7171
Desi Senior Center
85-37 168th St.,
Jamaica
(718) 739-3182
Holliswood Senior Center
86-25 Francis Lewis Blvd., Holliswood
(718) 454-6157
Jewish Center of Kew Gardens Hills Senior Center
71-25 Main St., Flushing
(718) 263-6500
Pomonok Senior Center
67-09 Kissena Blvd., Flushing
(718) 591-3377
Young Israel Queens Valley Senior Center
141-55 77th Ave.,
Flushing
(718) 263-3921
COMMUNITY BOARD 9
CCNS Ozone Park Senior Center
103-02 101st Ave., Ozone Park
(718) 847-2100
CCNS Woodhaven-Richmond Hill Senior Center
89-02 91st St.,
Woodhaven
(718) 847-9200
Kew Gardens Community Center
80-02 Kew Gardens Rd., Suite 202,
Kew Gardens
(718) 268-5960
COMMUNITY BOARD 10
CCNS Howard Beach Senior Center
155-55 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach
(718) 738-8100
United Hindu Cultural Council Senior Center
118-09 Sutter Ave.,
S. Ozone Park
(718) 323-8900
COMMUNITY BOARD 11
CCNS Bayside Senior Center
221-15 Horace Harding Expy., Bayside
(718) 225-1144
Selfhelp Clearview Senior Center
208-11 26th Ave., Bayside
(718) 224-7888
Samuel Field Y Senior Citizens Program
58-20 Little Neck Pkwy., Little Neck
(718) 225-6750
COMMUNITY BOARD 12
Allen Community Senior Citizen Center
166-01 Linden Blvd., Jamaica
(718) 658-0980
Brooks Senior Center
143-22 109th Ave., Jamaica
(718) 291-3935
JSPOA Friendship Senior Center
92-33 170th St.,
Jamaica
(718) 657-6540
JSPOA Theodora G. Jackson Senior Center
92-47 165 St., Jamaica
(718) 657-6500/
(718) 657-6468
Robert Couche Senior Center
137-57 Farmers Blvd., Springfield Gardens
(718) 978-8352
Rochdale Village Senior Center
169-65 137th Ave., Jamaica
(718) 525-2800
COMMUNITY BOARD 13
Alpha Phi Alpha Senior Center
220-01 Linden Blvd., Cambria Heights
(718) 528-8238
SNAP of Eastern Queens Senior Center/SNAP Queens Village
80-45 Winchester Blvd., Building 4, CBU #29, Queens Village
(718) 454-2100
SNAP Rosedale Senior Citizens
133-33 Brookville Blvd., Rosedale
(718) 525-8899
COMMUNITY BOARD 14
Brookdale Village Senior Center
131 Beach 19th St.,
Far Rockaway
(718) 471-3200
CCNS Seaside Senior Center
320 Beach 94th St.,
Far Rockaway
(347) 926-4119
JASA Rockaway Park Senior Center
106-20 Shorefront Pkwy., Rockaway
(718) 634-3044
JASA Roy Reuther Senior Center
711C Seagirt Ave.,
Far Rockaway
Young Israel Wavecrest/Bayswater
27-16 Healy Ave.,
Far Rockaway
(718) 327-8606