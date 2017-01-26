Queens’ Silver Lining: Senior Centers

Share 0

Life really can start at 60. With more than 50 senior centers located in Queens, it is easier than ever for one’s golden years to be full of exciting activities, from biking and jogging to everything in between.

Just under one-third of city residents over 60 reside in Queens, and the majority of those are not bound by mobility or self-care limitations, according to the 2010 census. Moreover, several studies also show that seniors today are healthier and more active than in the past. Many are playing tennis and pool instead of just pinochle and cribbage.

For seniors who need help, centers provide a wide variety of services, such as arranging transportation and meals for homebound residents. Some even offer assistance with legal issues and taxes.

More information can be found at the city’s Department of Aging Web site, nyc.gov/html/dfta, or by calling 311. You can also email the Dept. of Aging by visiting

http://www.nyc.gov/html/dfta/html/contact/contact.shtml. The Queens Tribune has compiled a directory of senior centers in the borough, listed below.

COMMUNITY BOARD 1

CCNS Dellamonica Senior Center

23-56 Broadway, Astoria

(718) 626-1500

HANAC Archbishop

Iakovos Senior Center

32-06 21st St., Astoria

(718) 777-5505

HANAC Ravenswood Senior Center

34-35A 12th St., Astoria

(718) 786-1550

JVL-Dimotsis-Vallone Senior Center

27-40 Hoyt Ave. South, Astoria

(718) 626-3035

Queensbridge-Riis Senior Center

10-25 41st Ave., LIC

(718) 937-1093

Raices Astoria Senior Center

21-21 30th Dr., LIC

(718) 726-9642

Woodside Senior Center

50-37 Newtown Rd.,

Bldg. #19, Woodside

(718) 932-6916

COMMUNITY BOARD 2

Sunnyside Community Services

43-31 39th St., LIC

(718) 784-6173

COMMUNITY BOARD 3

CCNS Catherine Sheridan Senior Citizens Center

35-24 83rd St.,

Jackson Heights

(718) 458-4600

Elmcor Senior Center

98-01 Astoria Blvd.,

East Elmhurst

(718) 457-9757

Queens Center For Gay Seniors

74-09 37th Ave., Suite 409, Jackson Heights

(718) 533-6459

COMMUNITY BOARD 4

Corona Senior Center

108-74 Roosevelt Ave., Corona

(718) 639-2000

The Elmcor Senior Center in East Elmhurst

9819 Astoria Blvd.,

East Elmhurst

(718) 457-9757

Elmcor-Lefrak Senior Citizens Center

98-16 55th Ave., Corona

(718) 271-1222

Elmhurst-Jackson Heights Senior Center

75-01 Broadway,

3rd Floor, Elmhurst

(718) 478-7171

Florence E. Smith Senior Services

102-19 34th Ave.,

Flushing

(718) 899-0553

Korean American Senior Center of Corona

37-06 111th St., Corona

(718) 651-9220

Newtown Senior Center

83-20 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst

(718) 335-7272

Raices Corona Senior Center

107-24 Corona Ave., Corona

(718) 458-7259

COMMUNITY BOARD 5

Middle Village Older Adult Center

69-10 75th St.,

Middle Village

(718) 894-3441

Peter Cardella Senior Center

68-52 Fresh Pond Road, Ridgewood

(718) 497-2908

Ridgewood Older Adult Center

59-14 70th Ave.,

Ridgewood

(718) 456-2000

Selfhelp Maspeth Senior Center

69-61 Grand Ave., Maspeth

(718) 429-3636

COMMUNITY BOARD 6

Central Queens Y – Adult Wellness Program

67-09 108th St.,

Forest Hills

(718) 268-5011

Forest Hills Community House Senior Center

108-25 62nd Drive,

Forest Hills

(718) 592-5757

Rego Park Senior Center

93-29 Queens Blvd., Rego Park

(718) 896-8751

Selfhelp Austin Street Senior Center

106-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

(718) 520-8197

Young Israel Forest Hills Senior League

68-07 Burns St.,

Forest Hills

(718) 520-2305

COMMUNITY BOARD 7

CPC Queens Nan Shan Senior Center

136-18 39th Ave.,

Sixth Floor, Flushing

(718) 358-3030

HANAC Angelo Petromelis Senior Center

13-28 123rd St.,

College Point

(718) 961-0344

Korean American Senior Center

42-15 166 St., Flushing

(718) 886-8203

North Flushing Senior Center

29-09 137th St.,

Flushing

(718) 358-9193

Selfhelp Benjamin Rosenthal Senior Center

45-25 Kissena Blvd., Flushing

(718) 886-5777

Selfhelp Latimer Gardens Senior Center

34-30 137th St.,

Flushing

(718) 961-3660

COMMUNITY BOARD 8

CCNS Hillcrest Senior Center

168-01B Hillside Ave., Jamaica

(718) 297-7171

Desi Senior Center

85-37 168th St.,

Jamaica

(718) 739-3182

Holliswood Senior Center

86-25 Francis Lewis Blvd., Holliswood

(718) 454-6157

Jewish Center of Kew Gardens Hills Senior Center

71-25 Main St., Flushing

(718) 263-6500

Pomonok Senior Center

67-09 Kissena Blvd., Flushing

(718) 591-3377

Young Israel Queens Valley Senior Center

141-55 77th Ave.,

Flushing

(718) 263-3921

COMMUNITY BOARD 9

CCNS Ozone Park Senior Center

103-02 101st Ave., Ozone Park

(718) 847-2100

CCNS Woodhaven-Richmond Hill Senior Center

89-02 91st St.,

Woodhaven

(718) 847-9200

Kew Gardens Community Center

80-02 Kew Gardens Rd., Suite 202,

Kew Gardens

(718) 268-5960

COMMUNITY BOARD 10

CCNS Howard Beach Senior Center

155-55 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach

(718) 738-8100

United Hindu Cultural Council Senior Center

118-09 Sutter Ave.,

S. Ozone Park

(718) 323-8900

COMMUNITY BOARD 11

CCNS Bayside Senior Center

221-15 Horace Harding Expy., Bayside

(718) 225-1144

Selfhelp Clearview Senior Center

208-11 26th Ave., Bayside

(718) 224-7888

Samuel Field Y Senior Citizens Program

58-20 Little Neck Pkwy., Little Neck

(718) 225-6750

COMMUNITY BOARD 12

Allen Community Senior Citizen Center

166-01 Linden Blvd., Jamaica

(718) 658-0980

Brooks Senior Center

143-22 109th Ave., Jamaica

(718) 291-3935

JSPOA Friendship Senior Center

92-33 170th St.,

Jamaica

(718) 657-6540

JSPOA Theodora G. Jackson Senior Center

92-47 165 St., Jamaica

(718) 657-6500/

(718) 657-6468

Robert Couche Senior Center

137-57 Farmers Blvd., Springfield Gardens

(718) 978-8352

Rochdale Village Senior Center

169-65 137th Ave., Jamaica

(718) 525-2800

COMMUNITY BOARD 13

Alpha Phi Alpha Senior Center

220-01 Linden Blvd., Cambria Heights

(718) 528-8238

SNAP of Eastern Queens Senior Center/SNAP Queens Village

80-45 Winchester Blvd., Building 4, CBU #29, Queens Village

(718) 454-2100

SNAP Rosedale Senior Citizens

133-33 Brookville Blvd., Rosedale

(718) 525-8899

COMMUNITY BOARD 14

Brookdale Village Senior Center

131 Beach 19th St.,

Far Rockaway

(718) 471-3200

CCNS Seaside Senior Center

320 Beach 94th St.,

Far Rockaway

(347) 926-4119

JASA Rockaway Park Senior Center

106-20 Shorefront Pkwy., Rockaway

(718) 634-3044

JASA Roy Reuther Senior Center

711C Seagirt Ave.,

Far Rockaway

Young Israel Wavecrest/Bayswater

27-16 Healy Ave.,

Far Rockaway

(718) 327-8606