Queens Residents Protest Lag On Property Tax Bill

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Residents of Bellerose’s Parkwood Estates condominium complex and members of the organization Politics Reborn turned out on Friday to protest city property taxes on condos and co-ops in front of Assemblyman David Weprin’s (D-Fresh Meadows) office.

The protesters accused the assemblyman and city of lagging on a bill aimed at capping co-op and condo assessments.

“He’s the one dragging his feet,” Alice Christy, a Parkwood Estates resident and member of Politics Reborn, said of Weprin.

Christy noted that Weprin is one of the sponsors of bill A00354A, which would cap co-op and condo assessments at 8 percent in any one year and 30 percent in any five years. The bill’s author is Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside). It is identical to a bill in the state Senate sponsored by state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing).

“[The bill] just languishes there,” said Christy.

She added that 30 percent is still a big increase, “but it’s better than what we would have. Our community is middle-middle class. We can’t afford homes in the area, yet we have too much money for affordable housing. We need this to pass. The city commissioner of finance is just kicking this down the road. I’m not giving up. I’m a tiger.”

The condominium has a large senior population. Christy, who is a senior, said that with property taxes rising, her fees have risen as well. She added that the funds seniors receive from the city’s STAR program have not increased.

Christy and fellow organizers at Friday’s protest went door to door, persuading residents of the condominium to sign more than 250 letters urging Weprin to push the legislation.

“We’re hoping during the election season we can embarrass them into getting it moving,” she said. “We can’t be complacent.”

On Friday, Christy and the other protesters handed the letters to Weprin’s staff and explained their position. The assemblyman was not in the office at the time.

Outside the office, Katie Hawkland, director of development for Politics Reborn, noted that taxes are a complex issue.

“Taxes are just like climate change; you don’t know how you’re getting screwed, but you are,” she said.

Weprin said that he was aware of the situation and that the bill sponsored by Braunstein is not the only one of its type in the Assembly. He added that he has been working on another bill—A05101—since 2011 to cap co-op and condo property taxes.

The bill would rate condos and co-ops the same as “class one” properties.

Weprin stated that the city’s Department of Finance opposes the legislation since it would result in the city’s losing revenue.

“They should be treated as homeowners. It’s not fair,” said Weprin. “The thing to do is shift the burden on to commercial properties. Our best shot is to work with the mayor’s office and the commissioner of finance. The mayor is big on affordable housing. This cuts into the affordability of middle-class housing.”

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.