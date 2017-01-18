Queens Pols Oppose Bag Bill

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The New York State Senate passed a bill prohibiting the five boroughs from charging fees on merchandise bags, essentially blocking the city from carrying out a controversial policy that would charge New Yorkers 5 cents for each plastic bag used while shopping. The city policy is meant discourage the use of plastic bags, which can pollute the environment, but the Senate’s motion on Tuesday threatens to block the policy before it is set to take effect on Feb. 15.

A couple of Queens senators are happy about the decision.

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) stood on the steps of City Hall on Sunday with several New York State lawmakers opposing the bag policy, including state Sen. Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn), who sponsored the state bill passed on Tuesday. In addition to supporting Felder’s bill, Avella passed a bill of his own on Tuesday that is aimed at encouraging the recycling of plastic bags without any kind of fee.

The bill will require retailers with 10,000 square feet or chain stores with five or more franchises of 5,000 square feet to place a clearly marked collection bin for used plastic bags as part of its recycling program. The bins must be accompanied with a sign in plain view, announcing in large font the bag recycling program. Stores must also track plastic bag recycling in logs and use plastic bags that state, “Please return to a participating store for recycling.

“When it comes to ‘reduce, reuse, recycle,’ we are supposed to be reducing our city’s waste, not our resident’s bank accounts,” Avella said. “Fees to use plastic bags would cost our city’s families, while failing to increase the recycling of those bags. We need to increase awareness of plastic bag recycling programs already in place and encourage the return of all plastic bags, not just those used at grocery stores. We need to do a better job at encouraging recycling in all forms, not taking money from fellow New Yorkers.”

Avella is not the only Queens senator seeking better alternatives to the bag bill. State Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) issued a statement after Tuesday’s vote.

“There is no question in my mind that we need to take action to end the proliferation of plastic bags that clog up our storm drains, drape our trees and otherwise degrade our environment and landscape,” he said. “However, I don’t think the law that was approved and then delayed last year by the city imposing a fee on shoppers who use plastic bags is the right solution, nor the best idea the city could come up with. Both last year and this year, I have had continuing complaints from seniors and others in my district who object to the ‘bag tax.’”

He also listed other possible legislative directions that the Senate could consider.

“Maybe it is time to work towards an outright ban on plastic bags, which has occurred in other states an countries, or encourage the retail use of plastic bags that are biodegradable,” he said. “Maybe we should make it easier to recycle plastic bags so that fewer end up in our waste stream, or better educate consumers on how to reuse bags instead of immediately tossing them in the trash.”

