February 02, 2017
HEADLINES
Queens Pols Oppose Bag Bill

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. Larry

    There is no reason to nickel and dime us to death with this bag tax. Instead of being negative – hitting us over the head by forcing us to fork over a nickel here and a nickel there for each shopping bag, the city should have taken two positive steps: work with stores about providing only biodegradable plastic bags and encourage shoppers to drop off unwanted bags in recycling bins. The reason the city didn’t take these two simple positive steps is because Brad Lander is a professional agitator (really a demagogue) who is more interested in promoting himself than in the welfare of those who live in this city and pay taxes.

    Reply

  2. Dean

    Why doesn’t the State government give away free reusable cloth bags to lower income people. Or charge the 5 cents to pay for reusable bags. The idea is to phase out plastic bags.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright 2016 Queens Tribune - 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357 - (718) 357-7400 - Site by Indigo Business Solutions