Queens Pols Come Out Against Homeless Policies

Share 1

BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) rallied together with his colleagues in the city council Friday morning to denounce Mayor Bill de Blasio’s policies on dealing with the homeless on the steps of City Hall.

Ulrich, a staunch critic of the Mayor was joined by more than 100 community leaders and activists from around the city as well as residents from neighborhoods like Maspeth. Council members Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale), state Sens. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst), Joseph Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) and Tony Avella (D-Bayside)

“This press conference was not about denouncing people who have fallen on hard times,” Councilman Ulrich said. “This was and is about holding Mayor de Blasio accountable – in a bipartisan fashion – for his policies, which have made the problem worse. Since Mayor de Blasio took office, the homeless population has skyrocketed to record levels.”

De Blasio has received a rash of criticism on his plan to reduce homelessness in the city, particularly in Queens. While Southeast Queens neighborhoods like Jamaica, Hollis and St. Albans that are already oversaturated with the burden are struggling to keep shelter numbers from rising, neighborhoods like Maspeth are fighting the homeless facilities they don’t have any at all.

“Housing families in hotels is inadequate, irresponsible and illegal, yet the number of people in hotel shelter units continues to rise,” said Crowley, who represents Maspeth. “The administration previously said they would use hotels less and less. But here we are with a 1,400-person increase in homelessness, and more than a 3,000-person increase in hotel shelters. This shows the administration is shuffling people from one bad situation, to another, and it is not right. All New Yorkers deserve a real, meaningful solution to this homelessness crisis.”

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, although not in attendance for the rally said that she was in support of Ulrich.

“Queens fully understands the administration’s legal and moral obligation to shelter homeless families with children,” she told the Queens Tribune. “But there is also an obligation to give reasonable notification to the neighborhoods that are also impacted by these actions, much less an opportunity to offer input‎. The administration’s failure to do so is becoming a pattern that I hope will be rectified soon.”

Katz believed that the lack of communication between the de Blasio administration and the people of Queens is causing further mistrust in city leadership. She said that she also believed certain areas like Rockaways are not ideal to helping the community as many residents are still dealing with both the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy as well as lack of adequate public transportation options.

“Our message today is the same that it has been for months now,” Addabbo said. “Mayor de Blasio’s strategy for dealing with the foreseeable homelessness issue in New York City is simply not working.

Addabbo explained that using hotels and other forms of temporary housing to help the city’s poorest is only delaying permanent solutions to this issue, and unfairly punishing residents who happen to live nearby these shelters.

“The Mayor and Commissioner [Steven] Banks should be focusing their efforts on finding permanent long-term, affordable housing for the homeless, considering city and state owned properties, working with the Governor, and putting more resources into preventing homelessness in the first place by providing more rent exemptions and affordable housing,” Addobbo continued. “With homelessness at a record high in New York City – currently sitting at more than 60,000 people – it is clear that Mayor de Blasio’s policies have not been effective. Our Mayor owes it to New Yorkers everywhere to listen to the concerns and ideas of elected officials and our constituents who know there are better ways of dealing with this crisis that will offer much more real help to those who need it most.”

With temperatures dropping, using hotels to get the homeless out of the dangerously cold weather has become a point of contention again. In boroughs like Manhattan, homeless are already being placed in hotels until the city can find somewhere more appropriate for them during the winter.

Here in Queens, elected officials were sure to say that they didn’t want to ignore the crisis but were concerned about the burden being dropped on constituents without fair warning.

“Needless to say, our communities are very sympathetic to the ongoing homelessness crisis, but you cannot resolve this issue by just shoving homeless shelters down the communities throats,” said Peralta. “We are only asking for transparency and communication, that is why it is important that all stakeholders involved come together and seek a real solution to this crisis. Let’s put the focus on preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place.”

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400, tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly