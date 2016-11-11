Queens Picks The President

Share 1

BY EDITORIAL STAFF

Millions of Americans took to the polls Tuesday, deciding who will serve as Commander-in-Chief once President Barack Obama steps down from office in January. Early Wednesday morning, business mogul and Republican nominee Donald Trump clinched the electoral vote against his opponent, career politician Hillary Clinton in a shocking upset.

Here in Queens, voters turned out in bulk to make their voices heard. Many polling sites throughout the borough were crowded, and the Queens Tribune was down on the ground to ask voters and poll workers how they were feeling after an intense election season.

Northeast Queens

One area that saw higher voter turnout than normal was P.S. 169 in Bay Terrace. Joshua Sussman and William Smith, 82 and 71, respectively, are veteran polling site workers who were supervising at P.S. 169. They remarked on how the turnout was the highest they had ever seen at the site.

“People were waiting for us when we got here at 6 o’clock [in the morning],” said Smith.

At 5:30 p.m., with more than three and a half hours to go before polls closed, the site had seen over 4,000 people, the polling supervisors estimated.

Sussman, who has worked at the polling site for elections over the past five years, said that the site is a traditionally busy polling center, but that this year had surpassed previous years.

Smith added that the more than 20 voting booths inside the school gym were “all full, almost continuously.”

“I’ve never seen people having to stand online to get into a voting booth,” said Sussman who has 17 years of experience in working at polling sites. “They may stand online to get to the table, to get the ballot and all of that, but not to wait to get into the voting booth.”

They added that despite the crowds, voting had gone smooth for most of the day, with limited waiting.

Lata Kirpalani, 59, came out of P.S. 169 after casting her vote in high spirits. She is a Republican who voted for Trump, and despite all the early predictions of a Clinton victory, she felt confident.

“He has the guts to say it just like it is,” Kirpalani said of her decision.

When asked if she felt confident that Trump would win, she replied with even more certainty.

“Of course, yes,” she said. “We want him to win.”

Shahnaz Bhuiya, 45, and her daughter Sarah, 25, voted together at P.S. 169. A pair of Clinton supporters, they left the poll center enthusiastic about Election Day. When asked how they were feeling, Bhuiya responded brightly.

“So good,” she said. “Excited.”

Sarah expressed why she voted for Clinton.

“There are some things about her that makes me a little bit suspicious, when it comes to her because sometimes I do feel like her opinions on issues might be based on what the people want at the moment,” said Sarah. “But I felt that wasn’t as bad as a thing as having Trump, where I felt he was going towards opinions that were more acting on people’s hatred and acting on people’s fears.”

Alexandra, 19, who did not want to give her last name, came to P.S. 169 in the evening with her family to vote for the first time in her life. Her and her father, Glen, expressed why they thought it was so important for her to come out on Tuesday.

“Especially for an election like this, I feel like it’s a very monumental one to be a part of for the first time,” she said.

Alexandra’s first vote was cast in favor of the eventual winner, President-Elect Donald Trump.

“I agree with his policies more than I do with Clinton’s,” she said.

As a first time voter, she said that the divisive nature of the election made for an interesting campaign.

“It usually hasn’t been like this in the past,” she said. “And I think it’s pretty interesting to see where we are in the country as a whole and where everyone’s standing right now.”

Western Queens

Like the rest of the country, Maspeth voted in force on Tuesday night. One of the more active sites was the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church which saw lines wrapping around the block.

In the early evening voters circled in the patio area next to the church. In fact, because of the outstanding voter turnout, some waited as long as 30 minutes to get inside. Once inside, voters commented that everything was run efficiently and they were out quickly.

Adrian Vera, a registered Democrat and Puerto Rican native, said he voted for Donald Trump. Vera believed that the Republican candidate spoke to issues he would like to see improved, including a better funded military and better economic policies across the board. He also said that he has a dislike for political correctness.

First time voter Mark Bellio, 22, said he never thought Election Day would come. Asked why he chose Clinton over Trump, he shrugged and said, “Because I’m tolerant of human beings.” He added that, he believes, ethically, he could not vote for Trump. “[Trump] just doesn’t pass the test in your head,” Bellio said.

Anthony Diaz, a renter in Maspeth who voted Democrat across the board, said he didn’t think the shelter issue in the area affected the vote. He said, as a former homeowner, he can see both sides of the issue.

Alexis Luby-Diaz, 19, another first-time voter, said she voted for Hillary Clinton because she believes Clinton would make it easier to afford college and eventually pay back her student loans.

Juan Martinez, a native of Colombia, said he voted for Trump, adding, “If America wanted real change they would have voted for [Bernie] Sanders.” Regarding Trump, he said, “He’s crazy, but not like Hillary.” He felt that the Democratic Party is too supportive of private banks and that the stimulus package was a waste of money. Martinez believed that President Barack Obama should have created a government bank rather than hand money over to private corporations.

As an immigrant, he supports Trump’s immigration policy. He feels that those trying to come to this country should do so legitimately. He noted that there are plenty of people waiting to get into this country. “You can’t jump ahead in line,” he said.

Southeast Queens

Over in Southeast Queens, voters unsurprisingly found themselves making what many considered an easy decision. For many, Trump represented a future that they did not want to align themselves with.

“I voted democrat all the way down,” Rochdale Village voter J. Sylvester from Springfield Gardens told the Queens Tribune. Despite her exercising her right to vote, she was not confident in her vote. “I think this whole thing was a fiasco,” she continued, referring to this election season. “But I must vote because my ancestors died for me to have this right.”

Sylvester’s friend, J. Hairston of Springfield Gardens said that she was similarly unsatisfied with this election cycle, although it wasn’t the only time she found herself feeling this way.

“I found myself voting for the lesser of two evils,” Hairston said. “It has always been this way.”

She expressed that President Obama was one of the few in recent memory that she supported with confidence, despite having his hands tied up by a Republican Congress.

“Obama set an example,” Hairston said. “He brought integrity to the White House.”

Another voter, Derrick Arvey of Rochdale said that he voted for Clinton, even though he was critical of some of her past decisions.

“Listen, I’m not too keen on Clinton, but she’s clearly the best of the two,” Arvey said. “It is what it is.”

He said that during the campaign process, he felt left out of the conversation and that neither candidate addressed some of his key concerns.

One particularly young voter who chose not to be identified said that he gladly casted his vote for Hillary, but was was not confident in her victory.

“I [didn’t] feel like my candidate would win,” he said. “She’s up against a giant turd sandwich. I’ll leave you to guess who I’m talking about.

Rochdale Village resident Clifton Stanley Diaz, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Rochdale Village Incorporated said that he was “very concerned about this election” leading up to Tuesday night. Diaz said that he supported Hillary fully as Trump explained little to no strategy as to how he would carry out his ambitious and decisive plans.

“[The only]Positive person in this race is Hillary Clinton,” he said. “[Trump] hasn’t explained how he’s going to do any of the things he’s said, just that he is going to do it. He just wants the American people to put their faith in him to solve our issues while talking down to other minorities. You know, Hitler said the same thing.”