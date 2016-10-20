Queens Native On “Millionaire Inventor”

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

College Point native June Noh loves playing with his two kids. And it was while doing so one day that he came up with the idea that could make him a “millionaire inventor.”

As Noh explains it, he and his kids often play with LEGOS and other games with small pieces. He found that his kids were reluctant to clean up afterwards and an idea struck. Using a drill and a bucket, he created a prototype for his invention, Brickhole, a vacuum attachment that collects small toys from off the ground and into an easily accessible bin, while allowing dust and dirt to pass through into the vacuum’s dust collector. The idea was to make cleaning up simpler and more entertaining for children.

“It worked like so perfect,” he said. “The kids were like fighting to clean up. I was like, ‘Wow, this is a really good motivation.’”

And he wasn’t the only one who thought so.

This Thursday, Oct. 20, Noh and Brickhole will be featured on CNBC’s “Make Me a Millionaire Inventor,” a “Shark Tank”-style show where inventors work with engineers to produce a prototype of an invention idea. If the idea and its prototype impress, then the aspiring inventor may pick up interested investors.

Noh describes his product as a vacuum for toys.

“The invention is actually simply the bin and a filter, just like a piece of plastic, which is a vacuum accessory,” said Noh. “So all the small toys are going into the bin, which is the toy bag, and then the dust and debris go into the household vacuum, the dust bin, but the clean toys are trapped in the toy vac unit.”

Noh, a Korean immigrant who has lived in College Point for over 10 years, says that what attracted the show’s producers to his product was its potential to teach children to be responsible.

“I know my kids are enjoying cleaning up after play with the toy vac,” he said. “But also, after using this, they kind of picked up good habits, like cleaning up. So I believe this unit is building children’s good habits to take care of their responsibilities.”

After Noh finished his initial prototype, he tried to find funding for the product with various Kickstarter-like online campaigns. But CNBC reached out to him, initially interested in having him come on “Shark Tank,” requiring him to take down his online campaigns.

While he wouldn’t make an appearance on “Shark Tank,” Noh sees “Make Me a Millionaire Inventor” as a better fit.

“‘Shark Tank’ is for the people who have already up-and-running businesses,” he said. “But ‘Make Me a Millionaire Inventor’ is where like, the genuine inventor, who has nothing but the idea and prototype, and the investor will put money and all the manpower to make it happen.”

Noh and his invention were picked from nearly 2,000 potential entries. After he was picked, a camera crew came to his College Point home to film scenes of Noh around the house and the neighborhood. He flew out to CNBC’s California studio twice, beginning back in May, to produce his upgraded prototype and film the episode. It will air on Thursday at 10 p.m., and will reveal whether or not Noh received funding.

Meanwhile, Noh has a patent for his product currently awaiting approval, and he is expecting it to be issued within the month.

Noh is holding out hope that his product can become a source of income for him, as it could play a vital role for his family: Around the time he came up with the idea, his brother was diagnosed with cancer.

“At that moment, I really needed a money source,” he said. “And I believe that this toy vac was a gift from God to help him out.”

