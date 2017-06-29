Queens Native Creates Family Airport Car Service

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Guyana-born and Corona-raised Nelson Nigel is on a mission to ensure that small children are provided with safe travel when being shuttled to and from Queens’ airports. Following the recent launch of his Kidmoto, a city airport car service that provides car seats for families with children, he is one step closer to doing so.

Nigel created Kidmoto in November 2016 to provide pre-harnessed and pre-installed convertible car seats for infants, toddlers, and small and large children. He said that the service is not offered by any of the major car-service providers in the New York City marketplace.

“I wanted to create a difference,” Nigel said. “There’s a tremendous need in the market to install car seats. It’s a very simple idea, but there is no major provider globally. Parents have no alternative to car services, other than sticking their kids in the car without secure car seats to get to their destinations. It’s a great need and I know I have the ability to make it a reality.”

While there are other major car- service companies in New York City—such as Uber and Lyft—Kidmoto’s only competitor is Kid Car, a family car service that provides car seats for children ages 8 and below.

Prior to launching Kidmoto, Nigel worked part time for Kid Car, which he called a small company that “could not take it to the next level.”

“I knew that with my skill set and my team of employees, I can take it nationally,” Nigel said.

Nigel said that Kidmoto provides great value for parents, who, through an app, could utilize his company’s service without having to worry about their children’s safety.

Currently, Kidmoto has seven independent drivers, all of whom drive a sedan that holds two parents and one car seat, a minivan that can hold up to four car seats or an SUV that can hold more than four car seats.

Prices depend on the capacity of the van. For example, a trip from John F. Kennedy Airport to Manhattan in an average sedan is approximately $115.

Although Kidmoto currently only provides airport transportation, Nigel said that he hopes as Kidmoto begins to grow, other companies will join the initiative to provide safety for children riding with their parents.

Nigel said that he grew up in Corona, attended Newtown High School and Queens College in the borough, and currently lives in College Point.

“Queens is the greatest borough,” Nigel said. “It’s home. The food is great, the people are great. It’s a great place to be. I don’t see myself living in any other borough.”

Prior to the creation of Kidmoto, Nigel said that he had started numerous other businesses without success.

“Part of being successful is being able to fall and get back up and being able to persevere,” Nigel said. “I’ve fallen down a lot of times, but when you’ve made lots of mistakes, it makes a greater impact on what you do in the world.”

Nigel said that he was able to get Kidmoto off the ground due to Queens College’s Tech Incubator.

“I appreciate the help of [President] Felix Matos and all the great people at Queens College for creating a great space for Kidmoto,” Nigel said.

Kidmoto can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers can also book rides at www.kidmoto.taxi.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com