Queens Museum Unveils Maintenance Art

The official New York City Department of Sanitation’s Artist in Residence Mierle Lader Ukeles five decades of artistry and commitment to the maintenance of societal development is on display now at the Queens Museum.

Her work, dubbed Maintenance Art is the first museum survey spanning Ukeles’ five decade career. The exhibit began on Sept. 17 and will run through Feb. 19, 2017.

Maintenance Art is described by the Queens Museum as “freedom in relation to necessity and our power to transform and repair at all scales, up to and including the land itself.”

The exhibit displays her work in feminist and conceptual performance, her almost 40­year tenure as the official, unsalaried Artist in Residence at New York City’s Department of Sanitation, and as an artist whose Jewish faith has fueled a firm belief in the capacity of the human spirit.

In a four page manifesto written in 1969, Ukeles identifies the divide between Western culture’s activity in Development (which is valued) and Maintenance (which is not).

Her realization as a maintenance artist came when she gave birth to her first child. Before the birth, she thought of her as Development and then after as a Maintenance. Queens Museum literature notes that her manifest also calls for, “Maintenance to be valued and for Development to be seriously questioned. Women have been society’s traditional maintainers, and this was clearly a feminist statement. But it was also a call for an alliance with men who maintain – to forge a coalition across lines of both gender and class.”

Ukeles considers the 10,000 workers of the New York City Sanitation Department her natural partners in her endeavor to show the power of maintenance.

All current and former New York City Department of Sanitation employees and their families are admitted free throughout the run of the exhibition.

-Jon Cronin