Queens McDonald’s Enters The Future

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

McDonald’s journey into the future has landed in Queens.

As part of the popular fast-food franchise’s efforts to modernize and introduce new elements to its traditional style, a number of changes recently came to a Queens Village McDonald’s, at the corner of Hillside and Springfield avenues. Back in August, it was one of the first locations in Queens to undergo the fast-food revolution, which McDonald’s has called its “Experience of the Future” campaign. Since then, a number of other Queens McDonald’s restaurants have followed suit, as the new features spread across the country.

Paul Hendel, the owner/operator of 22 McDonald’s spots, including the Queens Village location, explained that the restaurant has a different feel than it used to, where diners came in, ordered from a cashier and waited in line for their food to be delivered on a tray. The Experience of the Future features self-serve kiosks, signature crafted and customizable burgers and sandwiches, and table service, as well as a more lounge-like seating area and a more upscale food presentation.

“We call the person that helps assist people in the lobby with the kiosks ‘the concierge,’” he said. “We have servers. Those are new terms in McDonald’s. I started when I was 16 years old, it was order taker, grill person, fry person.”

It’s really incredible where we were 40 years ago in this business and where we are now,” he added.

In the new system, a worker stationed near the kiosk walks users through the steps on the kiosk’s screen. Ordering a burger takes you through several steps, where you can pick creative options for toppings like pico de gallo and guacamole. You pick up a small locator device and go to your seat. Within 10 minutes, a server brings the food out on the classic McDonald’s tray, but in more modern-looking baskets, more evocative of a sit-down restaurant.

“The table service has just gone over unbelievable,” Hendel said. “Especially if you’re a family and you got kids, you can order, sit down and we’re going to run the order out.”

Much of the conversation about self-service in New York’s fast-food industry has been a way to cut labor costs in the wake of New York’s minimum-wage rises. Hendel says that this is a misunderstanding. He added that between the new servers; more experienced cooks for more complicated, customized orders; and the concierge, the restaurant has added labor.

There are already 50 Experience of the Future restaurants in the New York Metro region, with another 50 coming in the next year, and at least two or three more in Queens, according to Mwaffak Kanjee, vice president and general manager of the McDonald’s New York Metro region. He added that they will continue to fine-tune the new elements per consumer feedback.

