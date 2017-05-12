Queens Man Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Beating

Share 0

By Jon Cronin

A Jamaica man may face life in prison for the vicious beating of a Bangladeshi immigrant in a Hillside Avenue bar in September 2012, the Queens district attorney announced on Tuesday.

The victim—Bangladeshi immigrant Isteak Quadir— was meeting friends at the Hillside, located at 168-02 Hillside Ave., on September 13, 2012 when two men approached him at approximately 12:40 a.m. and one of them punched him in the face. Quadir, 51, fell and lost consciousness. One of the defendants, David Louime then repeatedly kicked and stomped Quadir’s head while he was unconscious, Queens DA Richard Brown said.

Quadir was transported to a local hospital with a traumatic brain injury. During surgery, part of Quadir’s skull was removed to reduce swelling to the brain. He was kept in a drug-induced coma until the swelling went down.

After waking from the coma, it was discovered that Quadir had suffered permanent brain damage from the beating and he was deemed unresponsive and would have to live in a nursing home. He was unable to speak and needed a feeding tube to eat and a ventilator to breathe. Quadir died in May 2014.

“The victim was punched in the face causing him to fall and strike his head on the floor,” the DA said. “The defendant then repeatedly kicked and stomped the victim as he lay motionless on the floor. The victim, who suffered severe brain damage as a result of the beating inflicted by the defendant, was left in a semi-vegetative state and died nearly two years later in a rehabilitative facility, where he depended on a tube to feed him and a ventilator to breathe. The defendant now faces the prospect of being locked away for the rest of his life.”

Louime was arrested in March 2014 after failing to signal while making a turn.

The DA said that the jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering the verdict. Louime, who lives on 88th Avenue in Jamaica, is being held without bail and faces up to 25 years to life in prison. He was convicted on Monday of one count of second-degree murder.

