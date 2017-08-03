Queens Man Charged With Manslaughter

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

After allegedly killing his grandmother and leaving her decomposing body in the house for five months, a Ridgewood man is now facing manslaughter charges.

On May 21, 2016, Christopher Fuhrer, 30, got into an altercation with Erika Kraus-Breslin, 85, and allegedly compressed her neck, which caused her to choke herself.

Since Fuhrer didn’t want to be kicked out of his grandmother’s two-story home on 65th Street, where he had been residing for five years and caring for her, he allegedly chose not to report her death. Instead, Fuhrer allegedly stuffed her dead body into garbage bags and poured both paint and Febreeze to conceal the smell of her corpse.

It wasn’t until Oct. 5, 2016 that one of Kraus-Breslin’s daughters requested that the police check on her at her home. It was there that they found her in the corner of a second-floor bedroom.

Fuhrer has been in jail since and appeared yesterday in court, where he faced manslaughter charges. His bail is $350,000 and he is due back in Queens Criminal Court on Aug. 9.

