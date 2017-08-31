Queens Man Allegedly Tries To Join ISIS

Share 0

After allegedly being caught attempting to cross the border to Syria to join ISIS, an Ozone Park resident could face up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI released a statement on Aug. 29 stating that Parveg Ahmed, 22, of Ozone Park, was recently detained in Saudi Arabia and deported on Aug. 23 to the United States, where he was arrested after getting off a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“This man betrayed his own country to allegedly take up arms against it in the name of ISIS,” said HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Angel Melendez.Ahmed had indicated that he flew to Saudi Arabia in June to celebrate an Islamic religious holiday, but then attempted to enter an ISIS-controlled area of Syria.

“Mr. Ahmed also took extraordinary measures to destroy the electronic footprint he created,” said city Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill. The NYPD’s Joint Terrorism Task Force obtained a warrant to search Ahmed’s personal computer and mobile device. They found evidence of his support for ISIS on social media as well as videos and recordings of radical Islamic cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, an al Qaeda leader who died in 2011, and Abdullah el-Faisal, who had called for the killing of Americans, calling them enemies of Islam.

On Ahmed’s mobile device, law enforcement officials allegedly found messages indicating that Ahmed intended to visit areas controlled by ISIS, and a message stating that he wanted to wage jihad.“[W]e have made it to Dawlatul Islam in Syria,” the alleged message read. “In sha Allah [God willing], we will join the jihad very soon and, in sha Allah, we will then join the ranks of the Shuhuda [martyrs]. The west has invaded the land of the Muslims and is constantly attacking it.”

An internet browser also showed that he had allegedly researched ISIS-controlled locations.

-Jon Cronin