Queens Makes Its Summer Blockbuster Debut [Minor Spoilers]

This weekend comic-book fans flocked to the theaters in droves to see “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, which is by far the Queensiest big tent summer blockbuster to ever grace the silver screen.

Queens residents are treated to shots of the Unisphere, Spider-Man riding on top of the 7 train, swinging by Astoria Boulevard with the train stop and the Tri-borough Bridge in the background.

Although fans of the comic will remember that Peter Parker/ Spider-Man was a Forest Hills resident, Woodhaven residents may recognize Jamaica Avenue, the J train serving as Peter’s neighborhood and exterior shots of Franklin K. Lane High School (which straddles Queens and Brooklyn) as his high school Mid-Town Tech High school.

Some city dwellers may even sympathize with the villain’s conception when he loses a city clean-up contract.

Did you spot the NYC inaccuracy in one the movie’s biggest action scenes?

-Jon Cronin