Queens Library’s Free Afterschool Program

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

On Monday, parents of children ages six through 14, lined-up at their local Queens Library to sign up for Queens Library’s STACKS afterschool program, which offers hands-on supervised activities and games in efforts to stimulate student learning and help children build their emotional, social and academic skills.

“STACKS gives children help with homework and school projects and a safe haven in the afternoons,” said Queens Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. “Students share their learning with adults and siblings at home, and having schoolwork done in a supervised environment also takes some pressure off working parents.”

This year’s STACKS program will be slightly different from previous years because throughout several STACKS locations new programs will be piloted where there will be an emphasis placed on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning; programs in conjunction with Google Computer Science First; the Asia Society, a leading force in forging closer ties between Asia and the West through arts, education, policy and business outreach; and other organizations pioneering innovative learning experiences.

Queens Library, which seeks public-private alliances to help underwrite STACKS, recently received a $11,000 grant from Investors Foundation, which is funded by Investors Bank and is dedicated to helping organizations that support the arts, education, health and human services, youth initiatives, and more.

“Thanks to funders like Investors Foundation, Queens Library can contribute to academic success and quality family time,” said Walcott.

This particular grant will be used to support the STACKS program at the Lefferts branch of the library in Richmond Hill.

STACKS serves 730 students at 20 branches throughout Queens; assists a wide range of students, including boys and girls from immigrant households where English is rarely spoken by parents; and is enrollment-based and facilitated by qualified leaders who track each student’s progress.

The session begins every day with structured homework help and then goes into unstructured learning that consists of enrichment activities and hands-on fun. Overall, the program provides week-long projects that allow students to use all the resources Queens Library has to offer.

The program is set to begin on October 5, Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. However, given the limited number of openings, parents are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure a slot in the program.

For more information on the program and how to register, visit queenslibrary.org/services/stacks-after-school-program.

