Queens Leaders Disparage Fox News Piece

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Fox News started a social media firestorm last week after it aired a man-on-the-street segment about Chinatown that many deemed to be “racist,” “stereotypical” and “offensive” towards Asian-Americans.

Fox contributor Jesse Watters produced the piece for The O’Reilly Factor. In it, Watters took to the streets of New York’s Chinatown to ask Asian-Americans what they thought about the presidential election. This was interspersed with scenes of Watters practicing martial arts, getting a foot massage and using nunchucks over an instrumental version of Carl Douglas’ 1974 hit “Kung Fu Fighting.” Critics panned the piece for relying on stereotypical generalizations of Asian culture and for poking fun at Asian interviewees who appeared to not understand Watters’ questions due to language barriers.

In the following days, Queens elected officials joined the throng of condemnations, issuing statements demanding an apology from Fox News. The responses began as statements and culminated in a protest in front of Fox News’ Manhattan office on Thursday.

Two days after the piece aired, Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) issued a statement disparaging the piece and O’Reilly Factor host Bill O’Reilly’s description of the piece as “gentle fun.” Koo represents Flushing, which has a vibrant and growing Asian population, and he is one of only two Asian-American City Council members.

“Passing off this blatantly racist television segment as ‘gentle fun’ not only validates racist stereotypes, it encourages them,” Koo’s statement said. “The entire segment smacks of willful ignorance by buying into the perpetual foreigner syndrome. How is it, that in New York City in 2016, this is still ok? Short answer: it’s not, and it is unfortunate that Fox News needs to be reminded o that.”

State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) went as far as to call for a boycott of Fox News.

“There was nothing comedic about Jesse Watters’ video,” she wrote. “He, Bill O’Reilly and the Fox News Channel must apologize for disgracing the hardworking Chinese community. Until an appropriate and sincere apology is issued, I call for a boycott of Fox News. Racism must not be rewarded.”

Assembly Member Ron Kim (D-Flushing), the New York State Assembly’s sole Asian-American representative, organized a protest last Thursday in front of Fox News’ office building alongside fellow Queens leaders Koo and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), as well as New York leaders such as Public Advocate Letitia James and City Comptroller Scott Stringer, among others. At the protest, supporters held signs that read “#Not Funny Fox.” Speakers gave personal accounts of racism and claimed that videos like Watters’ perpetuated such actions.

In a statement after the protest on Thursday, Kim echoed Stavisky’s calls for a boycott.

“We are calling on Fox News to issue an official apology and completely retract this clip,” he said. “We are also prepared to take this fight to the next level by calling for public boycotts of all corporations who sponsor this show until they comply with our community’s demands.”

Meng, New York State’s first Asian-American Congresswoman, also disparaged the piece.

“I was dismayed at the recent Watters’ World segment in Chinatown,” she said in a statement. “The segment crossed the line. This public mocking of Chinese individuals was offensive and disrespectful to Asian Americans, and it only promulgated the negative stereotypes that Asian Americans unfortunately continue to endure.”

A press release of the protest included similar statements from a number of other Queens politicians, including Assembly Member Nily Rozic (D-Flushing), who said that the piece was “as tone deaf as a Fu Manchu film,” as well as statements from other New York Leaders, like Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Asian American candidate for the 65th Assembly District Yuh-Line Niou.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment, but on Twitter, Jesse Watters wrote, “My man-on-the-street interviews are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek and I regret if anyone found offense.” This past Sunday on a Fox News program, Bill O’Reilly reasserted his claim that the piece was “gentle” and claimed that the response was an “attack on Fox News.” He also admitted that some parts of the segment did go “over the line.”

Kim also wrote a letter to Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch restating demands for a retraction and apology, and this past weekend, he penned an op-ed for the Huffington Post titled “Are You American Enough?” in which he traces the “racist” rhetoric of the piece to the candidacy of Republican Presidential Nominee Donald J. Trump.

“Simply put, for people like Trump and unfortunately many of his supporters, if you are not like them – that is to say white and Christian – you are not American,” he wrote.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.