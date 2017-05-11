Queens Kids Celebrate Mother’s Day With Poetry

Share 0

Kimberly Cepeda

6-years-old

Richmond Hill, NY

Mom: Kelly Arcos-Cepeda

I love my mom she is the most special one. She is close to my heart. She loves me even when I don’t behave. I thank god for giving me my mom. She is the best. She always have a surprise for me and my siblings and she always cooks really good. We always craft and she teaches me New things all the time and pushes me hard to try new things and do better everyday. We read together and she tucks me in on bed every nigth and kiss me good night. I love her and she loves me to.

I love you mom

Skyla Chiles

6-years-old

Jamaica, NY

Mom: Nicole Chiles

My mom is special to me because she brings me to special places. Mom loves me all the time even when she at work. mom always buys me snack for school I am in your heart. You and me go to the Library. MoM you always dress me: Mom you bring Hannah and me to the park. God thank you for this mom I love her.

Love, Skyla

Annette M Ajai

6-years-old

Glen Oaks, NY

Mom: Jaisy Mathew

Mommy I Love You

My mommy is so special; she has many special powers.

She always knows what I want and need, before even I ask.

She is my best friend when we play, I love her more and more every day.

One day she cut all my hair, which made me very sad.

But she gave it to someone which made her very glad.

She told me she might look different for a while,

But she said its ok as she gave someone a big smile,

Now it makes me think, I too can do this once in a while.

She always keeps saying believe in you and your dreams,

And be a better human being to reach all your dreams.

Sometimes I don’t understand, what she really means,

But now I always like to dream a lot, as mommy has always been.

I want to be like mommy who’s very brave and strong

Also, I want to be like her when she’s humble and loving all along.

My mommy is the best because she is mine.

And every time I shine, my mommy is in cloud nine.

Mommy I love you and I know you love me too.

Taniya

P.S. 299/Class 2-6

Mothers Are Magical

Mothers are magical, magical in every way. And so we celebrate them in May! They care for us every day. Their souls are amazing, while they are raising us. Our mothers are blazing with love. What can I say? Mothers are magical just the way they are. They never leave you forever! No matter what the weather is. I really appreciate mothers. You should be grateful. They try not to make you late! They care with a open heart. They love you in every way and every day is awesome. We have faith in moms, they should win a debate! Mothers are magical, oh yes amazingly magical. There should be a classical song of moms. Log in to the blog of mothers and their identities. It will show loving mothers in their seventies. Caring of her kids is a mother’s destiny. Without a mother what would you be? Don’t try and see! It would be sad. Life would be super sad. Your mother has always helped when you couldn’t do something yourself. Our mothers bloomed us and nicely perfumed without any fuss. They are for us even when we behave badly. They love us gladly. Mothers are magically magical. They are love fairies who drop love bombs to every kid they see. They make each child wonder what they will be. That also happened to me! We all adore our mothers, we cannot ignore. You sometimes bother them even our fathers. We are in heaven when our mothers are with us. We don’t like it when they go away in a bus. But they do it because they must. Sometimes they go to get us a yummy custard. Or a hamburger with mustard. Mothers are magical. Magical, magical oh yes magical. You will learn the beauty of moms inside and out. Mothers are nice, incredible, intelligent, funny, caring and mostly magical.

Jara Suri

11-years-old

P.S. 229Q/Class 5-6

MY EXTRAORDINARY MOTHER

Mom is one special word

One of the loveliest words I’ve ever heard

All the times you dried my wet tears

All the memories in my long eleven years

All the times you have forgiven me for doing wrong

You will always make me feel so strong

I am still small

And you still give your all

So I know you care

Even when I think you’re being unfair

But when I think of those who I know and love

I can’t even think of one little name

Whose love comes towering above

Your boundless love

You mean the world to me

Only a heart as pure as yours

Would give limitless love endlessly

Above all the rest

You’ll always be the best

Because you’re better by far

And seven words can tell you all

“I could never love you any less”

Everyone should always remember

A mother’s love will never be measured

Instead it’s a dazzling emerald to always be treasured by everyone

By Tracy Zhang

To my mom

My mom,

my mother,

The woman who birthed me –

she’s everything.

Through thick and thin

She’ll be there for me

Most of the time –

She’s always working

Working hard

To provide,

To nourish,

To grow her family.

I love her,

my mom.

I love you.

By Sarah Kora

You weren’t only my mother,

you were my father too.

You showed me I don’t need a man to live.

You took care of me from the day I was born.

You were always there.

I remember the hours I cried because you weren’t there.

Nights I was scared to sleep.

I remember dreams where I feared that there was no one to save me.

I used to think a women cant.

As I grew, I learned I was wrong.

You were the only one there to protect me.

I became so dependent on you.

I can do anything, because you can.

I saw you at your worst,

on the days you wanted to give up.

I still see the tears in your eyes that you try to hide and in those tears I see your strength.

I see how strong you are no matter what you went through,

no matter how many times you always gave up.

But not yet. You didn’t let go

You held onto me stronger like in those dreams when I was a kid.

You put me ahead.

You became my rock

I know that I can get through anything only because of your wounds

I can never say this to you because I’m scared.

I fear you, but my love for you is still strong.

These words I can never tell you.

I’m sorry and I don’t know why.

I tried to be there for you,

but I have no idea how.

I don’t know how to you show my love,

but I know I can’t show you anything else.

You aren’t like other mothers.

When I see you I get scared

but no matter what I fear,

I admire you so much.

I dream about the times where I can be like you.

How I will save you from your troubles.

But, it hurts me so much that you can’t see

the love that I have for you.

There is so much in you that I see

but I can never say.

There is so much I feel

but I can’t tell you.

I don’t know our future,

or how our troubles will go away

but I trust and believe that we will be fine

just for your sake.

I’m scared that one day I’ll never be like you,

that I’ll never find myself,

I don’t think I can have your strength,

that my scars won’t go away.

The lessons you taught me,

taught me your wounds,

but I’m scared that they will never heal

And a part of me blames myself.

I can never be the daughter you wanted me to be,

but you were so much more to me than a mother.

You are my strength and hope,

so thank you and I’m sorry.

These things I can never say to you,

I can never let them out.

So, I’m sorry mom

And I can never thank you enough.