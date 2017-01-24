Queens Joins In On Restaurant Week

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

While Queens celebrates its Restaurant Week every October, the borough won’t deprive the rest of the city of deals on its delicious and savory dishes as four of its restaurants are taking part in the NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2017.

NYC Restaurant week is a semiannual promotional event, produced by NYC & Company, providing $29 three-course pre-fixe lunch deals and $42 three-course pre-fixe dinner deals from more than 380 restaurants.

The 2017 winter session will run from Jan. 23 through Feb. 10. Although Saturdays are excluded, some restaurants offer the promotion on Sundays.

Listed below are the four Queens restaurants participating in the NYC Restaurant Week:

Maiella (Italian)

46-10 Center Blvd., Long Island City

Mon.-Fri.: $42 Dinner & Sun.: $42 Dinner

MP Taverna (Greek)

31-29 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Mon.-Fri.: $29 lunch, $42 Dinner & Sun.: $29 Brunch, $42 Dinner

Oro Restaurant & Lounge (Italian)

41-17 Crescent St., Long Island City

Mon.-Fri.: $42 Dinner

Penthouse 808 at the Ravel Hotel (Pan-Asian)

8-08 Queens Plaza, Long Island City

Mon.-Fri.: $42 Dinner & Sun.: $42 Dinner