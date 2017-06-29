Queens To Host Fourth Of July Celebrations

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

On July 4, the United States will celebrate its independence with displays of patriotism, family events and barbeques. But while many city residents spend the national holiday away from the five boroughs, Queens will offer several family-friendly Fourth of July festivities and most of them are free.

The King Manor Museum—located in Jamaica’s Rufus King Park—is holding its “Hands-On-History: American Lanterns” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1. On that same day, the Forest Park Carousel will provide live DJ music, dance contests, games and shows for Omar’s Fourth of July Block Party.

On July 2, Flushing Meadows Corona Park will present “Making Magic with Ethan,” a child-friendly magic show, at Fantasy Forest Amusement Park from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Omar will host a block party at Fantasy Forest from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4, while The Amazing Captain Faust will perform some of his magic tricks that same day at the Forest Park Carousel from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4, the House of Yes will present “Summer of Love at the Park,” which will feature music by Eli Escobar, dancing, circus spectacle performances, alcoholic beverages, interactive art, live painting, food and much more at 18-20 Flushing Ave.

To celebrate the holiday, House of Yes welcomes those wearing red, white and blue; stars and stripes; or anything pertaining to the United States of America. Although the event is aimed at ages 21 and above, children under age 12 are welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

For those interested in celebrating the Fourth with a beach theme, “Get Summered” offers a dance party at Riis Park Beach Bazaar, located at 167-02 Rockaway Beach, for its third annual event. The beach party will include live bands, DJs, cold beverages, food, hula hoops, vendors and more.

Every year on July 4, Macy’s holds its famed fireworks show over the East River at 9 p.m. And due to upgrades at the Queens waterfront, local residents don’t have to deal with the hustle and bustle of the crowd, but can instead watch from Long Island City.

The Queens waterfront often draws massive crowds for the firework display, so one Long Island City lounge is offering a respite from the crowd with a viewing party. At 6 p.m., the Vista Sky Lounge—located at 27-05 39th Ave. in Long Island City—will host a Macy’s fireworks viewing party and barbeque for adults and children. There will be a buffet-style barbeque from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. that will feature BBQ chicken wings, grilled hot dogs, BBQ ribs, sliders, mac and cheese penne alla vodka, potato salad, coleslaw and crispy seasoned French fries on the menu.

The entrée fee for the event is $85 for adults, $35 for children under age 12 and free for children, ages 6 and below.