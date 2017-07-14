Queens GOP Voting On Wilson Pakula for Dietl

Share 0

The Queens County Republican Party’s executive committee will meet on Monday night to determine whether it will support a waiver to allow mayoral candidate Bo Dietl to run in the September primary as a Republican, Queens County GOP Chairman Bob Turner told the Queens Tribune on Friday.

Dietl, due to a series of missteps in his application process, is on neither the Democratic nor the Republican Party lines. In order to be considered for a party line, he must receive a “Wilson Pakula” waiver, in which three of the five county party committees vote to allow him to run in the party. Dietl has been trying to get a Wilson Pakula to run as a Republican, but according to the reports, none of the GOP county chairs have been supportive of the idea up to this point.

However, if the Queens Republican Party’s executive committee votes in favor of the Wilson Pakula, then that could change in Queens.

“There are a lot of things up in the air right now,” Turner said, adding that with Monday’s meeting, “we’re getting closer to it.”

The executive committee will also vote on whether the Queens County GOP would endorse Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (D-Staten Island), who has been seen as the Republican’s leading candidate since candidate Paul Massey left the race. Turner and the Queens GOP had been supporting Massey until his departure.

“The reason for the meeting is to hear what the executive committee has to say,” Turner said. “I certainly have my own opinions, but we have 18 districts in Queens, each has three members to the executive committee, so we’ll let them speak for themselves.”

One source close to the Queens County GOP didn’t rule out hope for Dietl to receive the Queens County GOP’s vote in favor of the Wilson Pakula—or even its endorsement.

“It’s up for grabs,” the source said.

