Queens GOP Endorses Bo Dietl

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The Queens County Republican Party’s executive committee overwhelmingly voted to endorse mayoral candidate Bo Dietl at a July 17 meeting.

Dietl shared the news on his Twitter account, claiming a victory over Republican candidate Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) in a commanding 16-3 vote.

“Thank you Congressman Turner for letting the Queens GOP vote their minds,” Dietl wrote on Twitter, referencing the Queens County GOP Chair and former Congressman Bob Turner. “That’s real democracy.”

Dietl, due to a series of missteps in his application process, is on neither the Democratic nor Republican Party lines. In order to be considered for a party line, he must receive a “Wilson-Pakula” waiver, in which three of the five county party committees vote to allow him to run in the party. Dietl has been trying to get a Wilson-Pakula to run as a Republican, but none of the five GOP party chairs appeared interested, according to several reports last month.

But the Queens Tribune reported last week that the Queens County GOP would be voting on whether it would endorse Malliotakis or support a Wilson-Pakula for Dietl, with one GOP insider saying that the endorsement was “up for grabs.” For Dietl to receive a Wilson-Pakula, he still needs support from at least two other boroughs’ GOP committees.

With many seeing Malliotakis as the leading Republican candidate, the Queens GOP vote may seem somewhat surprising. But the county’s initial endorsement, Paul Massey, dropped out of the race unexpectedly last month, and the borough’s sole Republican city representative, Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Howard Beach) had endorsed Bo Dietl. So as Queens GOP Chair Bob Turner told the Queens Tribune last week, things were still “up in the air.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.