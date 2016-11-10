Queens Gets To Keep Its Elected Officials

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ AND JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writers

While the majority of Americans around the country woke up angered, disappointed and saddened by the loss of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton to Republican Donald Trump, Queens residents had their local election results to look forward to and take some of that chip off their shoulders.

The United States House of Representatives 14th District seat will not see a change due to 17-year Congressman Joseph Crowley’s defeat of Republican Frank Spotorno.

“It is my greatest honor to represent Queens and the Bronx in Congress, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve. I have been privileged to represent one of the most diverse districts in the country, and I will continue to fight on behalf of my constituents on the issues that matter to them most,” said Crowley in a statement he released directly following the final results. “In the next Congress I will continue to work for good-paying jobs, affordable child care, comprehensive immigration reform, college affordability, and the opportunity for every American to retire with peace of mind after a lifetime of work.

Not only will Queens see another term with its congressman, but all of the New York State Senate seats representing districts in Queens will remain the same.

In Northeast Queens’ 11th Senate District, incumbent state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) defeated Republican challenger Mark Cipolla to serve for another term. He won by a margin of 64.17 to 24.76, according to the New York State Board of Elections Unofficial Election Night Results.

“I am honored to have received overwhelming landslide support from the district once again and to continue working on behalf of the community to improve the quality of life in Queens,” Avella shared in a statement to the Queens Tribune.

Cipolla echoed his campaign’s emphasis on challenging incumbents to ensure good governance.

“I greatly achieved my initial primary goal at the time, which was to make [Avella] work for his win,” he told the Queens Tribune. “He knew I was out there.”

He added that he was proud of the race he ran and the hard work that was put into it, and believes he did the best he could with the resources he had.

Re-representing District 13, after defeating Republican Jesus Gonzalez, is state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst), who has been representing East Elmhurst for six years now.

“To get an opportunity to serve my constituents and to do what I do on a daily basis, it was very exciting that it was recognized and that I received over 87 votes,” Peralta told the Queens Tribune.

He said the greatest feeling was when people approached him and told him that they voted for him. It wasn’t that they voted for him that made him feel good; it was the fact that they recognized him, due to his being very active within his community, which is something he plans to continue doing going forward.

“I’m very thankful for my community and I thank my staff,” said Peralta. “Because without them there is no me.”

Five-year state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) was also re-elected. He will now be representing District 12 for another term after defeating Republican Marvin Jeffcoat.

“I feel great on a day that was very difficult for Democrats all around the country,” Gianaris told the Queens Tribune.

Gianaris says that he is grateful to receive support from the community and hopes to continue his hard work within the community, which involves keeping the streets safe, improving mass transit, ensuring that there are enough seats in classrooms and addressing infrastructure concerns.

Currently the New York State Senate is undergoing an intense battle to determine whether Democrats (31) or Republicans (31) will take that last seat and become the majority.

In other elections in Northeast Queens, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) defeated challenger Usman Ali Chohan in the 25th Assembly district; state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) beat Republican Carlos Giron for the 16th Senate District; Tom Suozzi defeated Jack Martins for the 3rd Congressional District; and U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) defeated Danniel Maio for the 6th Congressional District.

While there were some really big New York State Assembly races this election year, District 36 Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria), who has been representing Astoria for five years, ran unopposed, resulting in her automatically being re-elected.

Going back to the big race, although Clinton heartbreakingly lost the race, she won New York, which is something that Peralta said he didn’t doubt would happen. However, like many New Yorkers, he is still in disbelief.

“It’s like losing someone,” he said. “When someone close to you passes away, you deny it. You expect them to walk through the door and when they don’t, that’s when it sinks in that they aren’t there.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127 or jfarrell@queenstribune.com