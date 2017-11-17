Queens Forum Publisher Indicted On Three Counts

Share 0

Pat Adams, publisher of The Forum newspaper in Howard Beach, has been indicted on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of tampering with a witness and could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for New York’s Eastern District

Adams was initially arrested at the end of August for allegedly asking the father of a young girl who was sexually assaulted by Bonnano crime family associate Rob Pisani in Pisani’s Broad Channel deli to back off of her charges. She was released on a $150,000 bond.

Adams allegedly told the father that she would smear his daughter’s character in her newspaper. She has been on house arrest since.

According to the U.S. attorney complaint in August, Adams played cards at a social club in Ozone Park that was controlled by the Bonnano family and was allegedly in debt to them as a result of her gambling, an amount resulting to approximately $1,500 per week.

Adams met with the father of the girl who accused Rob Pisani of sexual assault in March. The father decided to record the 90-minute meeting, during which Adams was alleged to have said, “I’m to tell you what is going to happen. If she chooses to follow the direction of the agents and the FBI and sign these papers, it’s not going to be good for her publicly.”

-Jon Cronin