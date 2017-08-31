Queens Firehouses Get Additional Funding

Share 0

Six Queens firehouses are receiving a funding boost from Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and Borough President Melinda Katz.

Katz provided $1.7 million in funding for Fiscal Year 2018 to a fire house in Jamaica and another in Jackson Heights. Vallone added $375,000 for four firehouses in northeast Queens.

“We owe an immeasurable debt to our firefighters and first responders,” Vallone said in a statement. “The best fire department in the world deserves the best in return. This funding will go a long way to improving these firehouses and is a shining example of what can be accomplished by partnering with our fellow elected officials.”

The money from Vallone’s office will go to Engine 295/Ladder 144 in Whitestone, Engine 297/Ladder 130 in College Point, Engine 306 in Bayside and Engine 313/Ladder 164 in Little Neck.

The money from Katz will fund a window upgrade at Engine 275/Ladder 133 and a kitchen upgrade at Engine 307/Ladder 154.

“Firehouses hold New York’s bravest, our heroes who fearlessly run toward danger and crisis when everyone else runs away,” Katz said. “Firehouses are the pillars of the neighborhood, where Queens families turn to for safety and rescue at our most vulnerable hours.”

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro appreciated the allocations.

“This funding is not only an investment in our firehouses, it’s a commitment to help our firefighters protect all New Yorkers,” he said.

-James Farrell