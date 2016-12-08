Queens Fights Back Against Fare Hike

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

Queens residents boroughwide made it loud and clear Monday night that they are not ready for yet another MTA fare hike.

Monday’s public hearing, held at the York College Performing Arts Center, was the first of five that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority held throughout the city. As stated by Stephen Morrello, the three-hour session was organized to get feedback from commuters about the recent proposal to raise MTA fares across the board. The fare hike is part of the 1-4 percent fare increase that is set to take place over the next decade, as stated in 2009. Two weeks ago, the Queens Tribune reported that State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli concluded that between 2007 and 2015, bus and subway fares rose a total of 45 percent—six times faster than average salaries in New York City as of September 2016.

Elected officials and residents alike from neighborhoods throughout Queens and other boroughs were unified in their fight against the fare hike.

“Whether the MTA [raises fares or not], the outcome will be the same for cash-strapped New Yorkers,” said one Forest Hills woman. “They are already struggling with the existing high cost of mass transit. For low-income families, a fare increase represents a major income burden.”

She mentioned that while higher-income middle-class workers can handle the hike, thanks to “free tax benefits” to offset the increase, those subsidies don’t exist for those already struggling.

Samuel Santaella, an active member of mass-transit advocacy group the Rider’s Alliance and a St. Albans resident, told the MTA board that with continued fare increases, the MTA is getting away from being an equitable and accessible transit option. He blamed some of that on the lack of solutions from the state.

“It is because of a failure from state leaders, specifically our governor, [Andrew] Cuomo, to identify sustainable sources of transit funding, that riders are once again having to bear the burden of this cost.” He further stated that as fares go up, service continues to wane.

“We experience signal malfunctions, crowded subway platforms, buses that aren’t on time and general declining service,” Santaella said.

He, like many other residents in Northern and Southeast Queens, live in what are considered transit deserts. Many residents, including Rochdale Village native Earl Roberts, mentioned the MTA’s stagnation in finding solutions for these troubled transit areas.

Elected officials, including Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), also shared their two cents on behalf of their respective communities. Miller, who has been advocating for a financial solution in the form of reduced transit fares for LIRR riders residing in transit deserts, said that he finds price hikes in the face of unsatisfactory service throughout the borough perplexing.

Miller, a former MTA bus operator and former president of the Amalgamated Transportation Union Local No. 1056, said that not only is it a burden on residents just trying to make a living, but it is inequitable for those so heavily underserved.

“Here in Southeast Queens, we have anywhere from a one-and-a-half- to two-hour commute into Manhattan,” Miller said. “If the services are being delivered equitably throughout the city as these increases occur, we wouldn’t be so against this. But if this is not going to benefit everyone, we will continue to be opposed to this.”

The next public hearing is set to take place next Tuesday at Hostos Community College in the Bronx.

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123 tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly