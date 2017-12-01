Queens Congress Members Respond To Flynn Plea

Share 0

BY NATHAN DUKE

Two members of Congress representing Queens said that they were deeply troubled by Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s pleading guilty to lying to the FBI amid an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. Reps. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights) and Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) released statements shortly after news broke that Flynn had pleaded guilty and appeared to be cooperating with Robert Mueller, who is special counsel in the Russia investigation.

“Michael Flynn admitted today what many Americans have long suspected—the Trump campaign and administration believes themselves above the rule of law,” Crowley said. “That a senior campaign and White House official lied to the very agency focused on protecting our national security is profoundly disturbing. Americans should be outraged. Today’s revelations show why we must follow the facts on the Russia investigation to wherever they may lead.”

Meeks—who is a ranking member of the Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats Subcommittee—said that—in light of the plea—he was especially unsettled by recent reports that President Donald Trump allegedly attempted to convince Republican senators to abandon the investigation.

“Flynn’s guilty plea underscores the continued need for a thorough investigation—free of disruption, obstruction or any other attempts to impede it by President Trump or anyone else—into the Trump campaign and this administration’s ties to Russia,” Meeks said. “Americans have every reason to be concerned about the Kremlin’s impact on our election and its influence over senior White House officials. Recent reports shedding light into this president’s attempt to convince Republican senators to abandon the investigation into his administration reinforces concern. It further stresses that it is imperative for Congress to establish a bipartisan, independent commission into Russia’s interference in our electoral system and its attempt to undermine our democracy. I continue to encourage my Republican colleagues to put country over party and join Democrats in establishing said commission.”