Queens Community Advocate Gert McDonald Dies At 100

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Queens lost a lifelong community activist last weekend after Gertrude “Gert” McDonald, who was the first woman to run for the state Assembly in Queens, died at age 100.

McDonald died on Sunday at Forest Hills Hospital, leaving behind a legacy in Sunnyside, where she lived since age 7 and served Community Board 2 for 40 years.

McDonald was a longtime member of St. Raphael’s Parish in Long Island City, Democratic District leader, member of the Anoroc Democratic Club, former president of the 108th Precinct Community Council, former executive member of Community Board 2 and member of both Sunnyside Community Services and the United Forties. But McDonald made history when, in 1968, she ran for the New York State Assembly, becoming the first woman from Queens to seek office as a Democrat.

In acknowledgement of her commitment to her borough, local elected officials honored her for her lifelong work.

“Gert McDonald was a wonderful community-minded person who cared about making our neighborhoods of Sunnyside and Western Queens a better place,” said Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan (D-Sunnyside). “She paved the way for many woman elected officials like myself to be more active in government. For these accomplishments and many more, she will be truly missed.”

U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights) said that McDonald would be remembered for “doing everything she could to improve the lives of the people of Sunnyside.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gert McDonald, a dear friend and a true giant within our borough,” Crowley said. “For nearly eight decades, Gert harbored an unrivaled passion for civic engagement and for making a difference in her community. She even made history in the process, becoming the first woman to run as a Democratic candidate for public office in Queens. Gert shattered barriers for women in local politics and became a true inspiration for generations to come.”

State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) said that she “opened doors for hundreds of women” who wanted to run for public office, while Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) added that she had “unwavering energy,” even in her 90s.

McDonald’s funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Teresa RCC, located at 44th Street and 50th Avenue. Her burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside.

