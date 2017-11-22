Queens College Panel Talks Healthcare

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

As the federal government continues to juggle decisions regarding the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the future of healthcare in the United States—and in New York—is foggy.

At Queens College on Friday, a panel of healthcare experts attempted to tackle some of the issues that the state could face. Those panelists included president and CEO of Public Health Solutions Lisa David; state Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx), who serves on the Senate’s health committee; vice president of Policy at Emblem Health Cindy Goff; and vice president of External Affairs Kate Spaziani.

For New York hospitals, the Affordable Care Act—President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law meant to make health insurance more accessible and reduce the U.S. uninsured rate—has led to less money, according to Spaziani. New York already had a relatively low uninsured rate than other states, and the federal government made cuts to hospitals in order to pay for the new law.

“But frankly, we all were still incredibly supportive of the ACA and still are,” Spaziani said.

This is partly because, in New York State, a funding program known as DSRIP has brought money back to the healthcare system in exchange for a promise to reduce avoidable hospital use by 25 percent over five years. Additionally, the ACA institutes stricter quality requirements and incentives for improved and high-quality care which Spaziani sees as beneficial.

“So, for us, the idea of the Affordable Care Act going away—thinking about you as a patient—that is not good,” she said.

For Goff, one of the biggest threats to healthcare from Washington is the current administration’s promises to bring Medicaid and entitlement reform.

“The whole economy of the state has really relied on the creative ways that we have funded Medicaid in this state,” Goff said. “What [the administration] really wants to do is cut back significantly on government programs, and I think in this day and age with our aging population and that sort of thing, we should be going the opposite way.”

The panelists agreed that the Affordable Care Act could use some adjustments, but Rivera argued that the biggest issue is that it didn’t go far enough and called for a single-payer, healthcare-for-all system.

“I hope that if there’s some silver lining to the orange madness—what I call what we’re in right now [the Trump presidency]—that there are people who realize that there is a need for it and that we do take a bold step at the national level and do talk about a healthcare-for-all system,” he said.

He added that his priority going forward would be to create such a system in New York.

All of the panelists generally saw Donald Trump’s presidency as a threat to the progress that the ACA moved forward. Goff said that the most important priority right now was “surviving, just so that we can, in the future, get back to really making the system that was set in place five years ago work.”

“If I look for hope anywhere, it’s that we have been able to stave things off at the level of the Senate,” said David. “Best-case scenario is that the [Democrats] pick up more seats—I don’t think we’re going to take control—but pick up more seats in the House and Senate to put up a little bit more of a barrier and slow things down.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.