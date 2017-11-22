Queens College Hosts Kristallnacht Event

Share 0

BY NATHAN DUKE

Queens College commemorated the anniversary of Kristallnacht—also known as the “Night of Broken Glass”—during an annual event on Nov. 12 that focused on the film Casablanca, refugees in the 1943 classic movie’s cast and the Holocaust’s impact on film professionals in Europe.

During the event, which was sponsored by Fresh Meadows funeral home Sinai Chapels, Holocaust survivors and their family members lit remembrance candles in a commitment to combat anti-Semitism.

Kristallnacht was carried out on Nov. 9 to 10 in 1938 throughout Nazi Germany. During the course of the night, the windows of Jewish-owned stores, buildings and synagogues were smashed, leaving shards of broken glass all over the streets. Additionally, thousands of Jewish men were arrested, while synagogues were burned and at least 91 people were killed. Many historians view the night as the beginning of the Nazis’ Final Solution and Holocaust.

During Queens College’s annual event, the keynote address was “Casablanca, the Refugee Question and the Fateful Summer of 1938,” which was presented by Noah Isenberg and included clips from Michael Curtiz’s popular film starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Isenberg is a professor of culture and media and director of the Screen Studies program at the New School’s Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts. His latest book is titled We’ll Always Have ‘Casablanca’: The Life, Legend and Afterlife of Hollywood’s Most Beloved Movie.