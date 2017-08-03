Queens City Council Holds Unity Rally

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The Queens delegation of the City Council held a rally at Queens Borough Hall on Monday as a means of showing unity to help get specific initiatives passed in their communities.

At the rally, council members listed projects on which they are currently working together.

“My Queens Council colleagues and I have endeavored to support our working families, assist our senior citizens, enhance educational opportunities for our youngsters and young adults, and provide a better economic landscape for local businesses in our borough,” said Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), the chairwoman of the Queens delegation.

Koslowitz said that a few of the Queens City Council Delegation’s accomplishments over the past few years included endowing LaGuardia Community College with six new STEM labs, providing Queens College with a brand-new behavioral neuroscience lab, assisting Alley Pond Environmental Center with the construction of a new facility and helping Mt. Sinai Hospital of Queens to obtain new stroke-care equipment.

“Queens is poppin’,” said Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. “People want to do business here and raise their families here. That means that government is working well in Queens.”

She boasted about the borough’s 3.7 percent unemployment rate, which she added is the lowest in the city.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Far Rockaway) said that he believes Queens is much stronger today than it was four years ago. His district has seen the rebuilding of homes and the boardwalk following Hurricane Sandy and a decrease in the rate of foreclosures.

Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) noted that with the council members currently representing Queens, the borough is stronger and will have a better chance of getting funds allocated in the next four years.