Queens Candidates Make Their Cases

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Candidates from various political races across Queens gathered at St. John’s University on Monday night to present their stances, promises and ideas.

The event featured candidates from six different state and federal races. Of 12 invited candidates, nine attended the event, where they introduced themselves with a short speech before fielding questions from the audience and a panel of five St. John’s students.

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside), of the 11th Senate District, opened the night by touting his accomplishments as state senator. These included passing 50 bills in the Senate in this past legislative year—more than any other Democratic senator, he said. He called himself a fighter who represents his constituents in the battle for more efficient government.

“We spend most of our time fighting our own government on behalf of the people, and we need to do more to make government more responsive,” he said.

Responding to a question about affordable housing, Avella called the issue “the biggest issue facing the city of New York.”

He said that the area median income, which helps calculate affordability under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s controversial affordable housing plan, is “artificially inflated” in the city by incomes in Nassau County and Westchester. Avella said he would fight to change how the area median income is calculated. He added that he is fighting to lower the property tax in New York City to encourage landlords to charge lower rents.

Avella’s opponent, Republican Mark Cipolla, described himself as a candidate of choice. He chose to run in this election because he didn’t like the idea of the incumbent Avella running unopposed, as he did in the 2014 election. Having a choice between two parties, Cipolla said, is necessary for good governance.

“I stand by the principle that competition breeds quality, and I think that however this race ends up, the fact that I am in it has made it a better process for the citizens of our district,” he said.

But that’s not the only choice he supports. Cipolla adamantly emphasized increasing school choice for parents. For instance, when asked by a panelist, he said that he would support tax credits for families who choose to send their kids to private school but can’t afford it.

A number of incumbents were unable to attend the event. U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) had a conflict and assemblymembers Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) and David Weprin (D-Richmond Hill) were observing the Jewish holidays this past week.

Their challengers, however, were in attendance. For instance, Weprin’s Republican challenger for the 24th Assembly District seat, Ira Harris, said that he was running in response to frustration with government stemming from corruption and a lack of jobs. He supports term limits and more transparency about bills passed in Albany. Harris also supports cutting excessive regulations and taxes on small businesses, citing his own experience as a small-business owner in the signs and awnings business.

“These politicians need to make the laws and then live under the laws they create,” he said.

Meng’s challenger for the 6th Congressional District, Danniel Maio, the owner of Identity Map Company, echoed other candidates’ complaints about the dysfunction of government and offered a technological solution. Maio promised to create an app that would let concerned constituents submit pictures of local problems that would be sent directly to his office. He said that this would allow him to work directly with the appropriate agencies, communicate with constituents more efficiently and collect data on recurring problems in the district.

“Why hasn’t any other government official thought of that?” he asked. “It’s too much work!”

Some spectators were surprised to hear that Usman Ali-Chohan, Republican challenger to Nily Rozic for the 25th Assembly District, is a freshman at St. John’s from Fresh Meadows. Ali-Chohan presented himself as a fiscal conservative looking to cut spending and decrease regulations and taxes on small businesses.

He suggested that city programs like CitiBike or expansions to Select Bus Service were wasteful, and that money should instead go to bigger needs, like education. When asked about the proliferation of small mansions that some residents feel threaten the character of neighborhoods, he responded, “If the property owner wants to do it, let them do it.” He emphasized the need to give more attention to the outer boroughs and to enforce term limits to hold politicians accountable.

A number of other politicians running in southeast Queens races also attended. For more on their appearances, be sure to look at the website for our sister paper the Press of Southeast Queens tomorrow.

