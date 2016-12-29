Queens Borough Pres. Melinda Katz

Share 0

Dennis Walcott is a dedicated public servant and a skilled administrator with a strong commitment to the families of Queens. He has been particularly focused on customer service and enhancing libraries to serve entire communities. He showed this commitment as a member of the Board of Education during the Dinkins and Giuliani administrations and during his tenure in the Bloomberg administration, where he was Deputy Mayor for Education and Community Development before he became Chancellor of the City’s public schools.

Under Dennis’ leadership, Queens Library has embarked upon a number of ambitious capital projects and programmatic initiatives that will help ensure that Queens Library continues to be the top-flight library that Queens deserves. Dennis has also breathed new life into previously stalled capital projects, with several groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings within his first year.

Dennis is also to be credited for the Queens Library’s “Capital Projects Tracker,” an online tool launched this year to provide comprehensive information about the progress of capital improvements to its libraries. The Queens Library is the first and only among New York City’s public library systems to offer such detailed, transparent information online, and it reflects Dennis’ interest of transparency and accountability to the public.

He is truly deserving of this honor as “Person of the Year” by the Queens Tribune. Sincere congratulations and hearty thanks to Dennis for a strong first year and lifting the Queens Library to new heights.