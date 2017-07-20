Queens Borough Hall Hosts Resource Fair

Share 0

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office set up a resource fair at Queens Borough Hall, connecting constituents with various services provided by the city. All major city agencies were present.

The mayor made an appearance at the fair on Tuesday and, as the day went on, interns handed out literature on immigration-related services, such as IDNYC.

“Queens is one of the most diverse places in the world,” a mayor’s office representative told the Queens Tribune. “The mayor’s office wants those who may be in need to know that there are services that can benefit them.”

The fair continued through Wednesday, and the mayor’s mobile office unit helped visitors with health-related services. This included scheduling an appointment with healthcare enrollment specialists working with GetCoveredNYC, tenant services such as reduced rent applications, and housing repairs for landlords and homeowner services for seniors.

The mayor’s office also informed residents about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and how to get assistance for heating and cooling expenses during New York’s harsh summers and frigid winters.

—Trone Dowd