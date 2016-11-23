Queens Airbnb Hosts Navigate New Law

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Emmanuel, 25, is a student at Baruch College studying real estate economics. He also works as an event planner, which takes him to concerts, parties and venues in cities across the country. To help pay for his rent and cover his travel expenses, he also rents out the rooms in his Ridgewood apartment as an Airbnb host. (Emmanuel declined to give his last name. He also rents out two other apartments in Brooklyn on a long-term basis, not through Airbnb.)

“I basically have a roof over my head because I’m able to afford the rent by renting the other rooms. I get more money renting it through Airbnb than I get in an actual roommate,” he said. “I get the flexibility of renting out my room when I’m out of town as well—not in order to make a lot of money, but I’m able to cover my expenses in the other city, as well as my rent.”

But a new New York State law, recently signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo and currently being fought by Airbnb, will change Emmanuel’s way of doing business. The law forbids advertising short-term rentals (those of fewer than 30 days) of entire apartments in certain multiple-dwelling units, and will impose heavy fines—up to $7,500—on the host who posts the listing. For Emmanuel, that means he can no longer rent out his room through Airbnb when he travels, which would make the rental qualify as an “entire apartment.” He says he now has to adjust his schedule to make things work. For many Airbnb hosts in Queens like Emmauel, the law presents some hurdles that need to be navigated.

The conversation around the law has been dicey. Affordable-housing advocates argue that without the law, hosts rent out large numbers of empty apartments—effectively creating illegal hotels and taking housing units off the market. Airbnb has challenged the law, saying it is unfair to their hosts and caves to the hotel industry.

Even for hosts who are unaffected by it, the law has created some confusion and concerns.

Lee Thomas is the president of the Queens Hosts Club, a group in Queens that organizes around issues affecting Airbnb. Thomas is a former Wall Street employee who got cancer after working at Ground Zero. Four years ago, he started hosting on Airbnb to help cover his medical expenses. Even though he is unaffected by the law, he has hosts in the club who have had to give up hosting, and others who don’t understand the law and are concerned—caused by the law’s being “unjust” and “poorly crafted,” he said.

“I think it has scared a lot of people,” he said. “Even people who are legal are confused and scared.”

Additionally, guests are coming into Airbnb with more concerns, which makes business harder, Thomas says, and has almost led to cancellations.

“I’m constantly having to explain to my guest upon arrival that I’m legal,” he said. “It’s causing some folks to be uncomfortable.”

Emmanuel admitted that neighbors bear the brunt of short-term rentals in their neighborhood, as unknown visitors come and go frequently in nearby units. But he agrees that being an Airbnb host has changed.

“You know it’s like more of an accusation, making you feel like you’re selling drugs or doing something illegal, which you’re not,” he said.

But for housing advocates, who have accused Airbnb of not being transparent in this issue, it’s a small price to pay.

A report published by a group called the Housing Conservation Coordinators (HCC) looked at the impact of short-term rentals and Airbnb. The primary argument is that hosts who rent out multiple units take housing off the market, and that these units have been illegal to rent since 2010; the new law just enforces that. The study estimates that if units being used only as short-term rentals were put back onto the market as vacant rental housing, the housing stock would increase by 10 percent.

“What we’ve done is created yet another incentive to remove units from rent regulation or other subsidy programs,” said Sarah Desmond of the HCC. “You have tenants that are either being bought out or pushed out so that those units can be turned over for short-term rentals.”

Peter Schottenfels, a spokesperson for Airbnb, presented the Queens Tribune with a different report by Airbnb that said 96 percent of Airbnb hosts who share an entire home only have one listing. In other words, few people are abusing the system to take multiple units off the market, according to Airbnb’s numbers. Schottenfels expressed frustration that the new law seemed to lump together users trying to make ends meet with bad actors renting large amounts of apartments, who Airbnb agrees pose a problem. Airbnb is currently in talks with the state to come up with a compromise, and it has suggested that the law should only target users who post multiple listings. (Desmond countered that this could have loopholes—married couples renting different properties under different names, for instance.)

Meanwhile, Airbnb hosts like Emmanuel are figuring out how to adjust. For him, affordability is more possible because of the way he rents his apartment.

“It’s a matter of affordability, not investment,” he said. “The idea is to afford to live in New York City, which, by the way, is one of the most expensive cities in the United States.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.