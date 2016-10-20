Queen College Hall Of Fame Inductees

Share 0

Six stellar former Queens College student-athletes and coaches were inducted into the Queens College Athletics Hall of Fame during the fifth Annual Hall of Fame Dinner and Golf Outing on Friday, October 14, 2016, at Harbor Links Golf Club in Port Washington.

The 2016 Hall of Fame inductees include Shaun Bertin ‘06, Anna V. Bondarenko ‘05, Louis J. DeBole ‘60, Derek Ellingson ‘98, Shonda Holder ‘05 and Ed Wolfarth ‘65.

In addition to this year’s inductees, The Hall of Fame Dinner also included the presentation of the Madden Award, which recognizes an outstanding former student who excelled in athletics or contributed to the professional field of sports. This year’s award was presented to Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Howie Rose ‘77. Rose is currently the lead radio play-by-play voice for the New York Mets on WOR and formerly also called games for the New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

Shaun Bertin ‘06 was one of the top performers for the Knights in the mid-2000s, helping QC claim the 2005 NYCAC Championship and a semifinal berth in the conference tournament the following season. During his career, Bertin tallied 1,402 points, 10th all-time and 702 rebounds, fourth-best in program history. Bertin led the NYCAC in field goal percentage twice, finishing in the top 20 nationally in the category each time. He was a First Team All-Conference honoree in 2006, and an All-Met Second Team selection in 2005.

Anna V. Bondarenko ‘05 was a two-time All-American talent for the Knights volleyball squad, earning the honor in both 2003 and 2004. She additionally earned All-Conference honors twice and was the New York Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2003 and helped the Knights to the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Northeast Regional that season.

Louis DeBole ‘60 was a standout member of the Queens College baseball team in the late 1950s. Over his three-year varsity career, DeBole posted an 18-7 record on the hill, the most victories by a three-year player in program history. He was selected the team’s Most Valuable Player twice, and a two-time Knickerbocker Conference All-Star. Over his three-year career, he posted a 1.86 earned run average. He was one of the first Queens College baseball players to become a “major league bonus baby,” signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1959. In 1958, DeBole threw three consecutive shutouts. He holds the school record for strikeouts in a season with 85, and in 1959 struck out 18 batters vs. Saint Peter’s. DeBole served as a Smithtown Middle School science teacher and baseball coach from 1964-1996. He currently serves as Smithtown Township Recreation Dept. baseball camp director, a position he has held since 1996.

Derek Ellingson ‘98 was a dual-sport athlete, competing in both water polo and swimming before later becoming head coach of the water polo program. In 1996, the Knights won the CWPA Northern Division before a second-place finish at the Eastern Championship. The following year, Queens finished first at the ECAC, Northern and Eastern Championships to advance to the NCAA Championships. At the NCAA Championships, the Knights defeated UC Davis in the consolation game and became the first school from the East Coast to place as high as third in the national tournament. As a coach, Ellingson was the women’s New York Division Coach of the Year his first season and was named Northeast Coach of the Year in 2001 and Eastern Coach of the Year in 2006. Ellingson currently serves as assistant coach for the Princeton University men’s water polo team. At Princeton, he helped the Tiger men to the 2004, 2009, 2011 and 2015 NCAA tournaments. Also assisting with the women’s side, he helped lead the Tigers to nationals in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Shonda Holder ‘05 is the Queens College women’s basketball team’s all-time leading scorer at the Division II level. Over four seasons, she scored 1,745 points and also ranks second in rebounds with 1,096. An All-ECC Second Team honoree in 2005, Holder was a two-time Daktronics Division II Northeast Region First Team selection. After graduation, Holder spent time as an assistant at both Adelphi and LIU Post.

Ed Wolfarth ‘65 was a standout member of the Queens College golf team, while also serving as a member of the basketball team. A two-time team captain, Wolfarth was a four-time All-Conference honoree. He posted a 23-5 individual record on the links from 1964-65. He was a member of the first QC team to capture the Long Island Intercollegiate Cup, a feat he later accomplished twice as a coach. Wolfarth oversaw the team from 1969-’77 and established a program that was consistently one of the top-five teams in the Met Collegiate Conference. He posted an overall record of 36-6 over his most successful four-year stretch as team mentor.

All proceeds from the outing are used for student-athlete scholarships and support services. These funds help students pursue a rigorous education while competing at the NCAA Division II level. This year, Queens College offered more than $1.1 million in scholarships to approximately 200 student athletes.

– Queens College Athletic Department