Qns Lawmakers Target Sexual Misconduct

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

A pair of Queens lawmakers are targeting different forms of sexual misconduct in two different pieces of legislation.

Last week, the City Council unanimously voted to pass a law, sponsored by Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest), that criminalizes “revenge porn,” or sharing intimate images of another person without consent with the intention to cause harm. The law was passed after a similar effort on the state level—led by Assemblyman Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside)—stalled in Albany.

Braunstein, meanwhile, has introduced his own legislation in response to recent headlines about two narcotics detectives who were recently accused of raping a teenager in custody—and later claiming it was “consensual.” The legislation would add police officers and peace officers to a list that includes corrections and parole who could receive a Class E felony by making any form of sexual contact with individuals in custody.

Under Lancman’s revenge porn law, disclosing, or threatening to disclose, intimate images without consent is punishable by up to a year in jail, $1,000 fine or both. Victims can also seek compensatory and punitive damages, injunctive relief and attorneys’ fees.

In New York State, it is illegal to disclose intimate pictures or videos of someone if they were taken without consent. Lancman’s new law makes it illegal in New York City to disclose pictures or videos without consent—even if they were taken with consent. A total of 38 states and the District of Columbia have laws combating “revenge porn.”

“With passage of this landmark legislation, New York City finally calls revenge porn exactly what it is: a crime,” Lancman said. “For too long, our laws failed to keep up with our technology, leaving victims of revenge porn unable to seek justice and hold perpetrators accountable.”

In the City Council, Councilman Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn) is pushing legislation similar to Braunstein’s regarding sexual conduct with police officers. According to Braunstein’s office, Treyger approached him on the issue.

“I was shocked to hear that the two NYPD detectives involved in the recent high-profile rape case in Brooklyn have offered the defense that the sexual contact was consensual,” Braunstein said. “The power dynamic between someone in custody and the officers themselves is such that the person in custody is powerless to consent to sexual activity.”