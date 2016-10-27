QCC Engages Through Hands On Experience

Share 0

Build a foundation for your future at Queensborough Community College. With a community of dedicated faculty, mentors and a diverse student body, you will be empowered to succeed .

FACULTY AND PROGRAMS TO INSPIRE YOU:

Amplify your learning in one of the five Queensborough Academies:

Business, Health-Related Sciences, Liberal Arts, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), or the Visual and Performing Arts Academy (VAPA)

One-on-one support from your Queensborough Academy Advisor.

You will be paired with a personal Queensborough Academy Advisor dedicated to helping you reach your academic and career goals.

Hands-on Student Research Experience

Within your Queensborough Academy you will have the opportunity to connect in-class learning by participating in research.

PEERS AND ACTIVITIES TO ENGAGE YOU:

Get in the spirit of Queensborough Community College

Our 40+ clubs and organizations serve as outlets to explore your talents and interests.

Be a Queensborough Tiger

We field 14 women’s and men’s varsity teams, ten of which have recently won a CUNYAC championship.

Serve Yourself and Others

Service learning, a component of the Queensborough Academies integrates service to the community with learning and personal enrichment.

PARTNERSHIPS AND NETWORKS TO CONNECT YOU:

Support to ease your transition

Through personal guidance, interactive technologies and partner agreements, we ensure a smooth transition to your next destination.

Pursue a higher degree

Join the ranks of our alumni who go on to enroll at prestigious 4-year institutions such as Baruch College, Columbia University, Queens College and more.

Begin your career

When you begin your career, you will be connected to a network of more than 72,000 successful alumni all over the Metropolitan area.

VALUE AND ASSISTANCE TO EMPOWER YOU:

Queensborough’s tuition rate is just a fraction of other public and private institutions, and, after earning a quality education, nearly 9 out of 10 students graduate without student debt. In addition, Queensborough offers an array of scholarships to go along with affordable tuition.