Putting Together The Pieces

Paul Vallone City Council District 19
Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) has served as councilman in the 19th Council District since 2014. Prior to his election, Vallone was an attorney and served as the managing partner for Vallone & Vallone LLP. His district covers Bayside, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck, Whitestone and Bay Terrace.
Vallone’s campaign has touted higher budgetary allotments in northeast Queens, arguing that prior to his taking office, the area was ignored by the City Council. Since then, Vallone said that funding has increased for schools and parks. This includes funding for new auditoriums at PS 31, PS 169 and Bell Academy.
Vallone also established a Student Ambassador Program with local high schools, giving students an internship-like opportunity to learn about city government and community service. The councilman has also increased the number of police officers at the 109th Precinct.
Vallone is the chairman of the council’s Committee on Senior Centers. This past year, Vallone instituted a pilot program that offered free transportation for seniors in his district, which is often described as a “transportation desert” due to a lack of subway stations and mass transit options. He is working to refund that program, which was run out of the Clearview Senior Center.
Paul Graziano City Council District 19
Paul Graziano is an urban planning consultant and native of north Flushing. He has been a highly engaged civic activist for nearly two decades. He identifies himself as a key player in the creation of several local civic associations, including the North Flushing Civic Association, Northeast Flushing Civic Association and Station Road Civic Association. From 2003 to 2009, he served as a planning consultant to former councilman and now-state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside).
Graziano’s top concern is overdevelopment in Queens’ residential neighborhoods. He has spoken at press conferences about development projects that residents feared did not conform to neighborhood character, and helped author rezonings in Bayside, College Point and other northeast Queens neighborhoods to try and curb overdevelopment and the proliferation of McMansions.
He has also authored a nomination that landed Broadway-Flushing on the National Register of Historic Places. He said that he would introduce legislation to create a protective architectural design district for Broadway-Flushing, which has long fought for landmark designation to preserve historic homes in the area. Graziano also hopes to complete an investigation into “systemic corruption” at the Department of Buildings.
Alison Tan City Council District 20
Alison Tan has been a managing director at the real estate finance firm Ackman-Ziff since 2010, and is also a member of Queens Community Board 7. While this is her first foray into her politics, her family is familiar with the field—she is married to state Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing).
District 20—for which she is running—encompasses Flushing, College Point, Whitestone and portions of Fresh Meadows, Bayside and Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Tan is running a campaign based on quality of life issues, combating overcrowded schools, a lack of sufficient sanitation services, congestion and overdevelopment.
She positions herself as an advocate who is familiar with the real estate industry and would be able to hold developers accountable for the profits they make in Flushing’s booming real estate market. She hopes to encourage developers to give back to the community as they continue to build.
Tan believes that the 20th Council District’s incumbent, Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing), has not been tough enough on developers and not fought hard enough for resources and infrastructure to accommodate Flushing’s rapid growth.
Tan also argues that she has high stakes in the community—two young daughters and elderly parents who live there for whom she wants a better life.
Peter Koo City Council District 20
Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) has been in office since 2010, when he filled an empty seat formerly held by John Liu.
A Chinese immigrant, Koo came to the Unites States in 1971, worked minimum wage jobs to pay his way through pharmacy school and, ultimately, founded a small chain of pharmacies in Flushing known as Starside Pharmacy.
Under Koo’s watch, the busy Main Street in downtown Flushing is undergoing its first reconstruction project in 20 years that involves widening sidewalks, repaving streets and making additional changes. He also touts securing capital funding for schools in his district and advocating for an annex at the crowded Francis Lewis High School to help alleviate overcrowding.
Koo also opposed the controversial Flushing West rezoning, which would have created affordable housing units, but raised concerns about infrastructure and gentrification.
Koo is the chairman of the City Council’s subcommittee on Landmarks and has passed legislation to expedite the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s decisions in order to relieve backlog.
He hopes to fight for more infrastructure resources, clean up the polluted Flushing Bay and Flushing Creek and build on previous work encouraging restaurant owners in Flushing to keep their sidewalks clean.
Francisco Moya City Council District 21
Franciso Moya is currently an assemblyman representing the 39th Assembly District in Queens.
City Council District 21 encompasses East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Corona.
Moya, a Corona native and the first Ecuadorian-American elected official in the United States, graduated from St. John’s University. He previously worked for U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn) and U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) as well as the Queens Health Network in Elmhurst Hospital.
During his six years occupying the Assembly seat in District 39, Moya has advocated for housing, quality of life concerns and human rights. He has sponsored several bills and is the chairman of the Latino Affairs Committee.
If elected, Moya said that he would continue to advocate for human rights—including immigration, women’s rights and worker’s rights. He would also push for more funds to be invested into public schools across the district as an effort to combat Corona’s overcrowding and trailer issues.
Moya also plans to push for more affordable housing within his district, which he has demonstrated through his five-point plan for Lefrak City and support for affordable housing at Willets Point.
Hiram Monserrate City Council District 21
Monserrate previously served as the councilman for the district from 2002 to 2008 and then as state senator for District 13 from 2009 to 2010. He was the co-chairman of the City Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus.
Prior to his work as a legislator, Monserrate was a Democratic district leader and, before that, served in the city’s Police Department and in the United States Marine Corps.
During his time as a representative for East Elmhurst and Corona, Monserrate said that he brought millions of dollars to parks and playgrounds and libraries as well as for security, sanitation, after-school programs and senior centers.
If elected, Monserrate said that he intends to combat crime in Jackson Heights, allocate more funding to schools within the district and advocate for affordable housing within his district, including the Willets Point site, which the city has long attempted to develop, but to no avail.
Elizabeth Crowley City Council District 30
Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley has been representing the 30th council district for the past eight years. Her district covers Glendale, Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and slivers of Woodhaven and Woodside.
In the past two years, Crowley has created her signature proposal to bring light rail to the lower Montauk line, which currently only transports freight and used to be part of the Long Island Rail Road. The plan would create a transportation system between Jamaica and Long Island City.
Since 2009, Crowley has been the chairwoman of the council’s Committee on Fire and Criminal Justice Services and has taken the stance that Rikers Island should be closed and the Queens House of Detention, which is located next to the courthouse in Kew Gardens, be renovated and reopened.
Crowley is a member of the City Council Women’s Caucus and the Committee on Women’s Issues. To ensure diversity, she sponsored a city law that required companies that contract with the city to provide demographics of executive-level staff and board members. She is also an advocate of domestic violence awareness.
The councilwoman has also sued Mayor Bill de Blasio administration’s for its use of hotels as homeless shelters and put forth legislation that would create an inspector general office to oversee the Department of Homeless Services.
Robert Holden City Council District 30
Robert Holden is running for the City Council’s District 30, which covers Glendale, Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and slivers of Woodhaven and Woodside.
Holden has been involved in civic groups for more than 30 years and has been on Community Board 5 for 29 years. He has been a member of the Juniper Park Civic Association for 30 years and president of the group for 25 years.
In 2016, he organized a campaign of nightly protests at the Maspeth Holiday Inn to prevent its full conversion into a homeless shelter. Holden continues to be passionate about the fight against the proliferation of homeless shelters in Queens.
He has been the managing editor and art director of the Juniper Berry Magazine, which is a quarterly magazine published by the civic.
Holden said that one of his proudest moments was getting the former energy conglomerate Keyspan to donate the property of the Elmhurst gas tanks to the city.
As a civic leader, he has campaigned the keep his neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods zoned to preserve their character. He is currently in his last semester of a 40-year tenure as professor at New York City College of Technology (CUNY) in the Department of Communication Design. Holden has lived in Middle Village for most of his life.