Public Schools In Astoria Receive $3.7M

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

A $3.7 million fiscal year 2018 investment by Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) and Borough President Melinda Katz will bring improvements to public schools throughout District 22, which encompasses Astoria, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Woodside.

Katz and Constantinides announced last Thursday that the allocation would go to the New York City School Construction Authority and be used to improve science labs, technology, bathrooms and renewable energy updates.

“Queens has some of the best schools in the state, but to continue their success our schools need to have first-class facilities that will enable our children to reach their full potential,” said Katz. “This capital investment of millions of dollars will go a long way toward ensuring our kids learn in facilities with modern laboratories and studios, with up-to-date technology and with the quality playground space. Our future depends on our children and their futures depend on important projects like these.”

With a total allocation of $375,000, the Young Women’s Leadership School of Astoria will create a new educational film studio. PS Q300 will receive $500,000 to construct a new science lab, while $300,000 will go towards bathroom updates at IS 141 and $200,000 will be used to soundproof the lunchroom at PS 122, which has been the subject of complaints from parents after children have returned home with headaches, due to the current lunchroom having being designed as a gymnasium. A total of $160,000 will be designated to PS 84 and IS 126 for new hydroponic science labs, which will be used to grow plants without soil, and a total of $1.1 million will go to PS 122, which will be the first public school in Astoria to have solar panels.

“Our investment this year includes more advanced technology and studying tools,” said Constantinides. “New and improved school infrastructure will help encourage students to spend more time studying and learning, while enjoying their overall school experience.”

In addition, Constantinides invested approximately $900,000 in technology upgrades at all public schools in his district. Those upgrades include computers, laptops and Smart Boards.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com