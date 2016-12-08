PS 332 Update Draws Criticism

Share 0

An update on the progress of PS 332, the new elementary school going up on 48th Avenue in Bayside, met with some criticism from members of Community Board 11 at Monday’s December Community Board meeting. The community board and several elected officials have previously disapproved of the school, citing traffic congestion and overcrowding in the area.

Mike Mirisola, director of external affairs for the School Construction Authority, gave a presentation on the update of the school’s construction. The renderings and plans boast a fully air-conditioned, accessible four-story building for preschool through fifth grade. The pictures displayed the construction of the school’s new gymnasium, and showed construction yielding the outlines of classrooms. Another picture featured a crossing guard, who was put there after recent concerns about safety near the construction zone, Mirisola said. The school, which has a capacity of 468, is slated to be completed in September 2017.

“We’re on schedule,” he said. “We’re moving along very well.”

But community board members expressed that they still were not thrilled with the placement of the school, and expected more community input the next time around.

“It’s very interesting to see the pictures you showed. There are lots more pictures that you could have shown but didn’t, such as the probably three feet from the school wall to the walls of houses,” said one member. “There are houses now that I would think are unsellable because of what has arisen in their backyards.”

Another member emphasized that the community was not informed enough about what the building would look like.

“Why wasn’t the community shown the rendition of this building before it was built, and told about the size that the building was going to be?” the member, Henry Euler, asked.

Mirisola explained that he couldn’t answer that as he wasn’t in this position at the time, but that as he understood it, the School Construction Authority does usually visit community boards to discuss the size of its projects.

“We’re here now,” Mirisola said.

“There is no such thing as a perfect school; there is no such place that’s a perfect construction site. We have to make allowances.

We have to make concessions,” he added. “So it’s regrettable, but it’s just a fact of life. And I wish I could make it go away. I wish I could make it disappear, but if we have a parameter of ‘perfect,’ we can never build a site again.”

–James Farrell