PS 201 Gets New STEAM SmartLab, Broadcast Studio

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

A new Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) SmartLab and broadcast studio are up and running at Pomonok’s PS 201, officials announced yesterday.

City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña was in Queens to celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting. She joined Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest), whose $400,000 allocation in the City Council’s Fiscal Year 2017 budget funded the new facilities, as well as U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and school administrators. Federal funding was also provided through the Magnet Schools Assistance Program.

“The new STEAM SmartLab and Broadcast Studio at P.S. 201Q will be an incredible resource for students to explore ideas, learn new concepts and get firsthand experience using new technologies,” Lancman said. “Not only will this create a more dynamic learning experience in school, but I will better prepare students to excel in our interconnected and technologically driven world.”

The SmartLab is a specialized classroom with 3D printing, software engineering and robotics technology, where students will be encouraged to create and develop their own projects. The broadcast studio will let students broadcast daily announcements directly into classrooms.

“Within these learning environments, the development of college, career and life readiness is at the fore as students learn to work on 21st century skills while having the opportunity to experience the innovative technology that STEAM education has to offer,” said PS 201 Principal Rebecca Lozada.

Fariña said that the new facilities will encourage “hands-on learning.”

“These new resources will help PS 201 students learn to create, communicate and collaborate while gaining valuable STEM skills,” she said. “I also look forward to PS 201 teachers sharing their strong practices in STEAM education with other teachers from across District 25 and the city.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.