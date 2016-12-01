Protest Leads To Assemblyman’s Arrest

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

On Tuesday morning at approximately 6 a.m., hundreds of airport workers, Uber drivers, fast-food workers and other underpaid workers took to the streets of Manhattan with signs in hand as part of the National Day of Action. The protest was to fight for the $15 minimum wage and resulted in over a dozen arrests, including Jackson Heights’ very own Assemblyman Francisco Moya.

“I’m a big supporter of the working-class people here in the city and in the state of New York,” Moya told the Queens Tribune. “We believe that we have to keep fighting for fairer wages.”

On April 4 of this year, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to enact a statewide $15 minimum-wage plan, which was passed as part of the 2016-’17 state budget. It is an effort “to restore economic justice and fairness to working families in New York State.” However, while the legislation was signed, more than half of New York City workers are still receiving a far lower wage.

According to Moya, airport workers from 32BJ, the largest union of property service workers in the country, are being cheated out of wages because of the local airport subcontractors.

He says that the average minimum-wage worker has to work two jobs “to make ends meet.”

Not only are there people being paid below the $15 minimum wage, but those who are being paid $15 are seeing their hours cut.

“This is why we must fight,” said Moya.

Workers and New York City elected officials protested down the street and closed down traffic. Those arrested, including Moya, were arrested for civil disobedience.

Although Moya has to appear in court because of the arrest, he said, “My fight continues to show support and to be the voice for those that don’t have a voice.”

Moya said that there are so many people in Jackson Heights who don’t make $15 an hour, and that many worked on Thanksgiving and had to “eat dinner out of a food pantry.”

“There are families working two to three jobs,” said Moya. “They go to work before their kids go to school and they don’t get home until their kids are already in bed.”

“The movement didn’t start in Congress; it started here in New York,” he added. “People took a stand and said, ‘We deserve a minimum wage that is going to make us part of the middle class again.’”

Moya said the Tuesday morning protest was a “peaceful demonstration,” and that he was there to show his support and lend his voice to the fight. He added that the police officers were “nothing but professional as well.”